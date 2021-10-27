The Lake Havasu City Council wrapped up a marathon meeting on Wednesday with the purchase of multiple vehicles and equipment for city staff.
In four separate public hearings, the council approved the purchase of seven Ford F-250 pickup trucks, four of which are 4x2 and the other three 4x4, from San Tan Auto Partners for a grand total of $210,260.46. The new vehicles will be used by the parks, facility maintenance, wastewater, water and streets departments. The Council also approved a $74,355.30 purchase of a Ford F-550 utility truck from Don Sanderson Ford of Gilbert. The utility truck will be used by the vehicle maintenance division.
The council also purchased a new Bobcat UW56 from Clark Equipment Company for $60,847.43 and a Toro Groundsmamster 4000-D mower from Simpson Norton Corporation for $89,839. Both purchases will replace aging equipment currently used by the city.
