The Lake Havasu City Council voted unanimously to give future mayors and councilmembers a raise at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Once the changes go into effect, the mayor will be paid $19,560 annually which is up $8,160 from the current pay of $11,400. Meanwhile councilmembers will see their salaries increase by $3,600 to $11,400. Pay for the mayor and councilmembers will also be adjusted for inflation each year based on the Consumer Price Index to ensure that the change in pay retains its purchasing power over time.
The pay for councilmembers and the mayor has been the same since it was last raised in 1993. The change in pay will go into effect Dec. 1, 2022, which will be after each councilmembers’ current terms expire.
“I will tell you from experience that it costs a lot of money to be up here on the council,” said Councilmember David Lane. “We attend a lot of functions, we do a lot of things for the community and we pay for all of those things. Everywhere you see us we pay for all those dinners, every time you see our name somewhere on a memorial brick or wherever we pay for that out of our own pockets, it costs money to be on this council. Right now it does not cover our expenses.”
Councilmember Gordon Groat, whose term on the council will expire a full 25 months before the raises go into effect, also supported the resolution. Groat said he believes that if one were to add up the hours Cal Sheehy spends on his duties as mayor his pay would likely come in well below minimum wage.
“These five people that you see sitting here in front of you tonight are all working for a pittance,” Groat said while participating in the meeting virtually over Zoom. “They do it because they love it, because they care about their community and they care about you. If you think they are doing this to get rich or by getting a raise they are somehow trying to set up a political class you are just out to lunch. I’m sorry, but that is not the reality.”
Sheehy said low pay for the mayor and councilmembers also creates a barrier for many people who may be interested in the role.
“It does prevent people who are capable and able to serve the ability to serve because they don’t have the flexibility with their current work situation or their current life situation,” Sheehy said. “The stipend we are talking about here would maybe allow them to. So it gives the citizens of Lake Havasu City a stronger pool of candidates.”
Donna McCoy, whose term on the council will end in November, said a raise for councilmembers will help younger generations become involved in city government.
“The previous councils were often times retired people that were able to do this,” McCoy said. “There are many young people that want to get involved but they need to have income for their families. So the time has come for us as out city has grown to open this up for everybody. This will effect none of us here – with my 43 days left on the council – but I do support this. I think it is really important that we support future councils and help them bring in the most qualified people that we can.”
In all, the cost of raises for the mayor and all six councilmembers annually will be $29,760.
The new pay rates were determined by averaging pay for mayors and councilmembers in 10 similar cities throughout Arizona as part of the positional analysis study. At its current pay the Lake Havasu City Mayor made less than the mayors in nine of the 10 cities included in the study, while councilmembers in Havasu made less than their counterparts in eight cities.
