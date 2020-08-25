For almost two hours, the Lake Havasu City Council heard arguments for and against a rezoning that would allow industrial production in the city’s downtown district. That rezoning was ultimately approved Tuesday evening by unanimous vote.
When traditional retailers expressed disinterest in the site of Lake Havasu City’s former Kmart building earlier this year, California manufacturer Premiere Manufacturing Inc. came calling. With approval last month by the city’s planning and zoning commission, officials from Corona-based Premiere Manufacturing Inc. appeared before the Lake Havasu City Council to request a zoning change for the 101,135 square-foot former Kmart facility. But with concerns from residents and business areas in the surrounding area, council members said Tuesday that the decision was not an easy one.
A Divided Issue
According to City Councilman David Lane, remarks from his constituents have ranged from approval to disapproval, indifference - and from many, a desire for Premiere Manufacturing to bring its business to Havasu, but at a different location. But no other location will accommodate the company, Premiere officials said at Tuesday’s meeting of the city council, and another large retail may be unlikely to take Kmart’s place.
“We all want this building to be retail,” Lane said. “Everyone wants that. But it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. This city is split down the middle … half want it, and half don’t. If we voted ‘no’ on this and then another retailer came along six months later, we’d look like the smartest people ever. But if it sits empty next year, and for the next five years, we’ll have missed an opportunity.”
And according to Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development President James Gray, another large retailer occupying the location may be too much to hope for. There have been 13,802 retail closures nationwide this year, Gray said. With more than 300,000 square feet of vacant retail space to be filled, options have become more limited for Havasu property managers.
Providing an Alternative
Premiere Manufacturing Inc. representatives announced earlier this year the facility will be used to produce the company’s “Nugsmasher”-brand industrial presses. The machines are used to extract THC from cannabis using heat as pressure.
Premiere Manufacturing CEO Ryan Busnardo has said the company would eventually provide 250 jobs, with an average paycheck of about $1,600 per week. According to Busnardo’s June 15 letter of intent to the Lake Havasu City Council, the facility would start with 18 to 24 key employees from California before hiring and training local employees. By the end of 2021, Busnardo’s letter said the facility could have as many as 80 employees. By the end of 2022, that number could be as high as 110.
Busnardo said that when the location is fully staff, as many as 97% of the facility’s employees will be sourced from Lake Havasu City. Although Premiere Manufacturing has yet to post job listings for the facility, Busnardo said Tuesday that the company has already received 61 resumes and hundreds of job inquiries from Havasu locals.
But only in Downtown
For those jobs to come to Havasu, Busnardo said, no other location would do. The former Hastings building at 321 Lake Havasu Avenue will have remained vacant for four years as of this October. Larger retail spaces at the Shops at Lake Havasu have remained vacant since 2008. Neither location provided the minimum of 100,000 square feet of floor space his business required, Busnardo told the Lake Havasu City Council.
“When we made this decision, based on our long term vision, we thought this would be the very best change for us. We looked at all of our other options, and thought (Havasu) was the best place to go with all of our visions at heart. We’re coming here to save tax. But we’re also coming here because I love this community.”
To come to Havasu, Premiere first required a rezoning of the property from its present status as “Commercial and Health District” to “Commercial and Health District/Planned Development.” The distinction would allow the manufacturing facility to operate at the location under Lake Havasu City ordinance. The proposed rezoning would not rezone the location as an “industrial” district, but as a commercial district with special stipulations.
Under the city council’s decision, the business would not be permitted to store tools or equipment outside, nor would any outdoor manufacturing activity be permitted at the location. Manufacturing at the facility is prohibited from causing offensive odors for the surrounding community, and the building’s existing retail facade must remain.
A Contentious Decision
Rich Heine has owned the former Kmart location since 2003. When he and his business partner purchased the building, he says it was the top-performing Kmart store west of the Mississippi. But by last year, it seemed as though the writing was on the wall for the once-popular retailer.
Heine says he has spoken with representatives from other retailers including Target and Trader Joe’s, but Havasu’s relatively low population made the possibility remote, at best.
“We’re excited for a manufacturing facility to be coming to the location,” Heine said Tuesday. “Finding another big market retailer for the location would be next to impossible.”
For Lake Havasu City Councilman Gordon Groat, the arrival of Premiere Manufacturing was an opportunity too good to ignore.
“Most of the people I’ve talked to are people who need these jobs,” Groat said. “We would have to be crazy not to approve this. The kind of jobs and business we attract to this community now will set the stage for what Havasu will ultimately become. If we turn away from this, we might only get low-income jobs, and not the jobs of the future.”
Others held a less optimistic view of the new business. With nearby condominiums and concerns about possible growth of other industrial businesses in Downtown Havasu, full-time and part-time residents contacted the city council by email to express their dismay at the measure.
Rob Miles, who owns the Hallmark Store within the former Kmart shopping plaza, said he was in favor of Premiere’s arrival in Havasu - but not in the former Kmart itself.
“Anytime industrial business moves into retail centers, retail disappears,” Miles said. “I’ve moved my store twice already. If they come to the Kmart shopping center I will close again, and I will leave this town. If they move in, they’ll bring jobs. But the surrounding businesses will lose jobs, and they’ll close down.”
According to Miles, allowing an industrial business to operate in a retail district would also lower the property values of nearby retailers.
“When they move in, I’m expecting to see a 15% to 20%”drop in my business from where it currently is,” Miles said. “I don’t see my business growing without retail in that building.”
Could Other Manufacturers Follow?
According to Lake Havasu City Code Enforcement Officer Luke Morris, the zoning change means the property will be one of “planned development,” rather than industrial use. The difference lies in the city council’s ability to enforce stipulations to the property’s zoning classification as it sees fit - such as requiring noise an odor mitigation, or controlling how and where the company can work and store its property.
“This is a planned development,” Morris said. “Each planned development is going to be unique in what set of circumstances are applicable to a certain property. It doesn’t set a precedent that other businesses can follow.”
According to Morris, the city council’s decision coincides with the Lake Havasu City General Plan as well, which maintains that the shopping center and its associated businesses remain - technically - a commercial district.
“We’re just adding a conditional use,” Morris said. “The commercial designation in the general plan typically applies to retail sales, but the general plan supports this zoning change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.