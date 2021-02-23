Lake Havasu City took a step toward a potential e-scooter sharing program on Tuesday when the City Council voted unanimously to approve creating a pilot program.
The city decided to look into establishing an e-scooter sharing pilot program after being approached by Bird – an electric scooter company which has recently been exploring the possibility of starting an electric stand up scooter sharing program in Lake Havasu City. Havasu doesn’t currently have any regulations in place for such a service, so the pilot program lays down some ground rules that would allow the city to try it out for six months without any further commitment.
City Attorney Kelly Garry told the council that city staff decided to propose the pilot program as a way for the city to see how such a scooter sharing system would work in Havasu. Garry said staff is aware of difficulties other cities have encountered while adopting similar programs as well as unique challenges that such a system might encounter in Havasu – and staff tied to take that all into account as they created the rules for the pilot program.
“Scooters can be a big hassle for communities,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “It seems to be getting better since they first came out a couple years ago, but still can cause a variety of different issues like cluttered sidewalks, cluttered roadways, scooters all over the place. They also provide an alternate mode of transportation for folks that want to use them. So there are two sides to it. The six month pilot program would allow us to determine if that is something that makes sense for Lake Havasu City.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he likes the idea of setting up the pilot program ahead of time as a way to give the city some control over what is happening from the very beginning.
The resolution adopted by the council on Tuesday allows a scooter sharing program to start up on a temporary basis – but if Bird or another operator decides to give it a go it would first need to obtain a temporary operating permit that would include a specific area of town it would be allowed to operate in. That permit would need to be approved by City Council.
Garry said if a scooter sharing system is approved and starts operating in Havasu in the future, the council will still have the power to cancel that agreement, with 72 hours notice, if it isn’t working out. On the other hand, if the pilot program works well Garry said the city could always choose to work out a permanent ordinance to replace the pilot program.
“If the city wanted to move forward with more permanent regulations we will come back with an ordinance at a later time once we learn what works, what doesn’t work, and we have worked out all the kinks,” she said.
Councilmember Cameron Moses said he was comfortable approving the resolution on Tuesday, but he wants to make sure the city has a clear picture of how these programs have worked out in other cities.
“I just want to make sure that we are contacting the other cities that have already approved this program to see what they have learned from it,” Moses said. “Also, when we do establish that area I would like to reach out to the businesses to see what they think about it. As a business owner myself I don’t know if I would like 50 scooters sitting outside… I’d really like to make it a community thing once we get this going.”
The parameters established by the council’s vote limit the pilot program to one operator which would be allowed to deploy up to 75 scooters in a predefined “pilot program area.” All of the shared scooters and their riders would have to stay within that program area.
Garry told the council that the specific pilot program area has not been selected. She said city staff did spend time looking at maps to try to identify areas where it could work but said it was difficult to determine. Garry said the plan is to come up with an acceptable area within the temporary operating agreement, which will allow the business who would be running the program to give their thoughts and preferences.
“I think that would be more fruitful than staff trying to come up with an area, because it is very difficult here – we are very spread out and very parceled,” Garry said. “Us trying to dictate where someone may be successful was difficult.”
The resolution also limits the hours of operation for any pilot program, stipulating that the operator must pick up the scooters each night. It spells out where scooters can and cannot be ridden, and how they would need to be parked. And it makes the operator personally responsible for correcting any issues involving illegally parked or inoperable scooters within two hours.
The resolution also stipulates the operator would pay the city $1,000 to run a pilot program in Havasu, along with 10 cents per scooter ride.
Councilmember David Lane asked if a scooter sharing system would cost the city any money – other than associated law enforcement efforts.
“I don’t know. We are a little bit different from other cities so it is hard to compare exactly,” Garry said. “That is why we are doing the pilot program – so we know what costs are associated with it, how much work goes into it for the city, and how it impacts our community.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell asked if the city would share any liability for such a scooter sharing system. Garry said the city would require the operator to carry insurance and indemnification. She also said she spoke with the city’s insurance carrier about potential liability for the city.
“They felt comfortable with what we are offering,” Garry said.
