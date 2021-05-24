Lake Havasu City is re-examining the properties that it is willing to sell after some extensive conversations among City Councilmembers during their May 11 meeting. That led to the council voting down two of three potential land sales after online auctions had already been completed.
Councilmembers expressed particular concern about so-called flag lots – a lot that consists of a narrow access point to a right of way that leads to an irregularly shaped larger lot, usually in between a perimeter of existing homes. Most councilmembers indicated that they are willing to sell that type of lot, in theory. But they warned that they may not be willing to approve requests for subdivisions in those areas – which was the stated intention of the winning bidders from the recently completed online auctions.
Ultimately the sale of the two true flag lots was unanimously denied by the council.
After the meeting Knudson said city staff will go back through the list of properties that it has indicated it may be willing to sell, to incorporate the latest guidance provided by council. Based on the discussions during the meeting, he said similar irregularly shaped flag lots in the center of neighborhoods will be removed from the list.
“We will take a close look at the properties on that list,” Knudson said. “It wasn’t so much about the sale of properties in general, but more so a better understanding of which ones are listed as available for sale to the public.”
Public hearings
Development Services Director Stuart Schmeling told the council that all of the lots up for sale during the meeting are zoned as single family residential, which would allow up to 4.5 units per acre with minimum lot sizes of 10,000 square feet according to city code. City Attorney Kelly Garry said such properties would be allowed to build a single residence, or split the property into two lots for a pair of houses, without having to return to City Council for approval. But Garry said if the owner wished to develop three or more lots on the property they would have to eventually come back to council for approval through the subdivision process.
The first property up for public hearing during the meeting – 3995 Arrowhead Drive – is comprised of 6.47 acres between Arrowhead and Montezuma. The second property sale considered consisted of 5.46 acres between Moccasin, Rolling Hills, and Thunderbolt Avenue. Although there were several differences between the two properties, they both had a single 30 foot access to a city right-of-way and they are both surrounded by existing single family houses. The minimum width for a city-owned right of way is 50 feet, so such developments could only be accessed by a shared private driveway rather than a road.
Multiple councilmembers said they were willing to sell the lot. But that type of property would likely have trouble getting a subdivision approved by the council in the future. Councilmembers Jim Dolan and Jeni Coke both noted that such developments generally create opposition from its neighbors – which they said the council takes into account when making such decisions.
During the call to public the council was presented with a petition from 19 property owners on Montezuma who objected to the sale.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said that her main concern is the potential traffic strains developments would put on such areas, given there would be one narrow access for potentially 20 or more houses.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said he would rather not sell these types of properties regardless of what the buyer’s plans for it are.
“When it comes to the fundamental policy from 2008 that Mr. Schmeling went over, I’m opposed to selling land or city assets,” Sheehy said. “Lake Havasu City is only 50 years old, so we are still a pretty small community. Who knows what we are going to need for open spaces or other needs in our community.”
Sheehy said he would potentially be in favor selling city-owned property strategically, such as selling land in one area of town to purchase a particular property somewhere else, or selling city-owned property to an adjacent landowner.
“I think the future of Lake Havasu City is going to want green space, or open space, or other space that we don’t even know about yet,” he said. “I think it is short sighted for us to do it now when there is no need. There is no financial need for us, we don’t need the additional property for the tax rolls, there just is no need and it is going to interrupt all of the neighborhoods where these sites are.”
Developer Cici Nash, who was the successful bidder on the property off of Arrowhead Drive, told the council that her intention with the lot was to build a development. She said preliminary designs would put about 14 large 1,800 to 2,000 square foot houses on the 6.47 acres she bid $475,000 on. Nash told the council that she had already spent more than $25,000 on designs for the property with those intentions in mind. Chris Mendrop, who placed the winning bid on the property near Moccasin said his preliminary plans would put at least 12 houses on the nearly 5.5 acres he bid $435,000 for.
Both developers said they would not wish to purchase the property if the subdivision were not able to move forward. Motions to approve both purchases were subsequently voted down unanimously by all seven councilmembers.
A third land sale up for public hearing in early May was approved, however. Although the 2.74 acre property located at 81 Southwester Lane is an irregular shaped piece of property sandwiched between some existing single family residences, the winning bidder Jeffrey Gilbert owns an adjacent undeveloped property. Although there is a narrow 30 foot access to the property, there is also a 90 foot wide access point that would allow for a potential city-owned cul-de-sac for future homes rather than only a private driveway.
Councilmembers said the additional access softened the traffic concerns mentioned about the other lots, along with the fact that the bidder would be matching up this property with a neighboring property that he already owns. Gilbert also told the council that he would still wish to purchase the property if a potential future request for a subdivision was not approved by the council.
The sale of 81 Southwester Lane was approved unanimously by the council.
City-owned land sales
Havasu has a little less than 70 properties that staff has determined the city doesn’t have a use for, and could be willing to sell. Most of the city-owned pieces of land are left over when the City Council assumed control of the Irrigation and Drainage District and officially incorporated in 1978.
Schmeling told the council that when Havasu started getting a lot of inquiries about purchasing those lots shortly before the council decided in 2008 to adopt a new chapter in city code to establish the process the city would use to complete such sales. The process involves an interested party filling out an application, followed by public notice and advertisements about the sale, eventually leading to a bidding process which is now an online auction.
Schmeling told the council that staff evaluated all the properties the city held when the City Code was amended in 2008. At the time of the hearing, he said the city had about 69 such properties left – about 36 of which are small 20-foot strips of land that are typically sold to an adjacent property owner. He said the rest of the properties range in size from about 0.8 acres to 6.89 acres.
