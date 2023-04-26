The Lake Havasu City Council says the time has come to develop the remaining 50 acres of land at the airport in order to meet the rising demand for more hangars and other aviation-related services. But there are still a lot of details to be worked out including who will develop the land, how it will be developed, and when.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the council received a crash course in airport hangars from Interim Airport Manager Paul Blazer including the amount of hangars currently at the Lake Havasu City Airport, the growing demand for more hangars, and the cost to build a hangar. The council also heard from a handful of airport users about the shortage of hangars and the types of development that they would like to see.
Blazer also told the council about a request for proposals that the city currently has open, soliciting private developers to bring their plans to the table. The deadline for that RFP was originally set for Wednesday, but on Wednesday Havasu extended that deadline to May 12. That will give any interested applicants more time to put their proposals together.
The issue was brought to the council as a discussion item at the request of Councilmember Jim Dolan, who serves as the council liaison to the Airport Advisory Board. Dolan said he wanted the council to talk about it because it is an issue that comes up frequently at airport meetings, and he is often asked by airport users about the council’s plans for hangars.
“The council doesn’t have a specific plan,” Dolan said. “We have never actually discussed this item. So I thought it would be good to bring to council to get some basic information, and give us a change to ask some questions. The airport is overlooked sometimes, but it’s a huge part of our city bringing in a lot of revenue and a lot of different revenue streams.”
Tuesday’s public hearing was a discussion item only, so no specific plans for how to develop the remaining land at the airport were discussed and no official votes were taken. Councilmembers all seemed to agree that hangar development is needed and should be one of the council’s priorities moving forward. But the council also left its options open about how that development should occur.
“I do think that as a council we should stay focused on addressing the hangar issue,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “Whether that is solved through this RFP process or if that’s a future discussion we have to have about an investment from the general fund, I do think there is enough need from an economic development standpoint and from general aviation users that we need to do something. There hasn’t been any hangar development in this area for a long time, and it’s something that has been requested the entire time I’ve been on council.”
Hangars in Havasu
Blazer told the council that there are currently 119 hangars at the Havasu Airport, totaling 376,000 square feet of hangar space. He said the airport’s masterplan says that Havasu will need an additional 160,000 square feet of hangar space in the next 10 to 20 years.
Of the hangers currently at the airport, 52 are owned by Fixed Base Operator businesses. Another 41 are privately owned hangars, whose owners pay a ground lease for the land the hangar sits on. Blazer said ground leases cost 13 cents per square foot, with most leases somewhere in the range of $150 to $200 per month.
The city also owns 26 box hangars that it leases out to airport users for $477 to $718 per month, depending on the side of the hangar.
Blazer told the council that hangars are highly sought after at all airports due to the protection that they provide from the elements. Blazer said Havasu currently has a waiting list of 104 people who would like to rent a hangar, including 55 who say they would also consider a shadeport if they could get it. Blazer said that waiting list has only been getting longer recently. He estimated that the list was about a third as long as it was just five years ago.
“Demand for hangars at Lake Havasu has really grown,” Blazer said. “We are seeing developments like the Riviera and others where the clientele that have those homes typically own aircraft. We are getting a huge influx of inquiries.”
Local pilot Andy Holthe gave the council a general idea of the price tag associated with airplane maintenance to help illustrate pilots’ strong desire for a hangar – as opposed to leaving the plane tied down outside in the sun. He said it costs about $12,000 to put windows in the plane, he said a good paint job is about $30,000 to $40,000, and the paneling and avionics in the plan are around $100,000.
“So to leave that sitting out on the tarmac here is almost impossible – you just don’t want to do it,” he said.
A request for proposals
Lake Havasu City has an outstanding request for proposals seeking plans from private developers about how the available land at the airport can best be developed to suit the needs of the airport and its users. The RFP was originally open for three weeks, but the deadline for proposals has now been extended by 16 days.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Blazer explained that the city is looking to develop approximately 50 acres on the southwest end of the runway. Havasu request specifically mentions the need for hangar storage, an aircraft maintenance facility, and a flight instruction facility that meet all Federal Aviation Administration standards. It also refers prospective applicants to maps of the area in question, as well as the airport master plan which includes the airports development objectives over the next 20 years.
“We set the RFP up to receive proposals from private entities based on what they could provide to the airport,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “So we are not micromanaging the approach – other than to say this is what the airport masterplan calls for and here are some of the needs we have at the airport. So bring us your ideas and investment for how we can create an environment out there that would serve the users of the airport.”
Knudson said Havasu issued the same RFP about 6 to 8 months ago, but did not receive any proposals at that time. But it appears likely that the city will receive at least one proposal this time. During the public comment period, Havasu Air Center Owner Dante Marinelli said he planned to submit a proposal prior to Wednesday’s deadline – which has now been extended.
Knudson told the council that the city will put together a selection committee to vet all of the proposals that come in by the deadline. Knudson told Today’s News-Herald on Wednesday that the exact members of the select committee have yet to be determined, but said it will contain city staff who are experts in their field, and others with knowledge of aviation.
Knudson said the first step for the selection committee will be to score each of the proposals received. Then they will meet with the applicants and conduct interviews that will also be scored. After that, the committee will decide which proposal would be best for the airport, its users, and the city at large.
Once a proposal is selected, the city will negotiate a contract that would outline when and how the development would be completed, and how it would be operated.
Knudson said after that, the contract will come to the City Council to make the final decision on whether to move forward with that contract.
Airport users weigh in
During the meeting a total of 10 citizens addressed the council about hangars, including nine people who regularly use the facility.
All of the speakers agreed that there is a large amount of demand for more hangers, with a couple pilots sharing that they have already been on the city’s waiting list for more than a decade. Other speakers said it is common for people to drive around the airport from hangar to hangar asking if they have extra space available.
Several of the speakers spoke specifically about the need for small hangars, and said they hope those needs won’t get lost in the shuffle.
“A lot of people are looking for either box hangars or T-hangars,” Victor Vance said. “What I think a lot of us are afraid of is the corporate guys putting in big executive hangars and taking up all the land. We could put 50 airplanes there, but instead they are putting four big airplanes on it.”
Havasu resident Jim Holdeman, who said he owns an aviation management company in Southern California, also told the council about how additional hangars would enable him to bring aspects of his business to Havasu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.