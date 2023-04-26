Airport hangers

A birds-eye view of some of the hangars at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport.

The Lake Havasu City Council says the time has come to develop the remaining 50 acres of land at the airport in order to meet the rising demand for more hangars and other aviation-related services. But there are still a lot of details to be worked out including who will develop the land, how it will be developed, and when.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the council received a crash course in airport hangars from Interim Airport Manager Paul Blazer including the amount of hangars currently at the Lake Havasu City Airport, the growing demand for more hangars, and the cost to build a hangar. The council also heard from a handful of airport users about the shortage of hangars and the types of development that they would like to see.

