Lake Havasu City Council and staff will be thinking about the future this week at the city’s annual planning session scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
The planning session, which will be held at the Islander Resort, is traditionally the City Council’s first in depth look at what lies ahead in budget discussions which will pick up steam in the spring. The council also has the opportunity to give some early feedback to city staff. City Manager Jess Knudson said due to the pandemic, the number of employees who will attend in person will be limited this year. Knudson said there will be about 10 chairs inside available for members of the public on a one-in-one out basis. Speakers will also be put up outside for people to listen to the discussion if there isn’t enough available seating inside.
The planning session will include updates from all 10 departments within the city government, as well as the council’s first in depth update on the ongoing utility rate study that has been examining how the city pays for its water and wastewater systems.
