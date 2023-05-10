Plans for a mixed-use development near the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center and Body Beach hit a snag at the City Council meeting Tuesday. Although most of the council said they like the proposed mixed use building with retail shops on the ground floor and apartments up above, there were several concerns about the site plan for a standalone restaurant with a drive-thru on the property.
The council held two separate public hearings during its meeting Tuesday about the 1.25 acre lot at 115 Park Ave. In the first hearing, the council voted 6-1 to approve a requested general plan amendment changing the land use designation of the lot from “Resort Related” to “Resort Related-Mainland.” Councilmember Michele Lin was the only one to vote against the amendment.
In the next public hearing, the council considered property owner Farshad Zaghi’s request to rezone the property from Limited Commercial to a Limited Commercial/Planned Development. The planned development would allow multifamily residential, increase the maximum building height from 25 feet to 30 feet, and allow compacted decomposed granite to be used to pave a vehicle travel isle in a 50-foot utility easement for UniSource.
Most of the council appeared to support the request to allow multiple family residential and the extra building height. Several councilmembers also said they didn’t have a problem with the decomposed granite either. But almost every councilmember brought up concerns about how the standalone restaurant building fit into the plans.
In the end, the council decided to neither approve nor deny the requested rezone – instead letting the application die without making a motion. Planning Division Manager Luke Morris explained that the council’s decision to not vote on the proposal allows the applicant to re-apply at any time. He said that application will have to start back at the beginning of the process and go through the Planning and Zoning Commission again, before coming back to council. Morris said if the council had instead voted to deny the requested rezone, the applicant would not be able to re-submit any altered plans for six months.
About the plans
The proposal for the 1.25 acre lot includes two buildings on the property. The most prominent building in the plans is a three-story mixed use building with 6,000 square feet of commercial space split into three retail shops on the ground floor. Each of the upper two floors would be 13,000 square feet with 12 two-bedroom apartments apiece – for a total of 24 apartment units.
Mychal Gorden with Desert Land Group, who represented Zaghi at the council meeting, said those apartments are meant to serve as long term rentals.
The site plan also laid out a 2.600 square foot restaurant with a two-lane drive-thru wrapping around it.
The proposal includes a total of 75 parking spaces throughout the development, with an additional 12 bike parking spots. Morris told the council that the development would make use of several allowances in city code for parking reductions, but the development would include a total of five more parking spaces than the code requires.
The residential portion of the development would include a total of 40 parking spaces, with 24 covered parking spaces located underneath the overhanging portions of the upper two stories. All of the residential parking would be gated to reserve it for apartment tenants and their guests.
That would leave 35 parking spaces for vehicles and 12 more bike parking spots for the commercial portions of the development.
The site plan also includes a vehicular pathway at the back of the lot closest to State Route 95 that would encroach upon a 50-foot utility easement for UniSource. Gorden explained to the council that the owner would prefer paving that section with concrete or pavers, and is trying to work with UniSource to make that happen. But he said they are requesting the compacted decomposed granite be allowed in case they can’t reach an agreement.
Gorden noted that the easement would only impact the residential section of the parking lot, and all other pavement in the development is expected to be concrete.
Councilmembers thoughts
Lin kicked off the council’s discussion of the project by bringing up several concerns that she has with the development including traffic, parking and the drive-thru. Lin said she is concerned that the drive-thru window would cause similar headaches as the Starbucks drive-thru on Swanson Avenue or the In-N-Out drive-thru – both of which frequently back up into traffic during peak hours.
“Where are those extra cars going when that drive-thru gets busy?” Lin said. “They are going to come out on Park Avenue.”
Morris told the council that staff estimates that there would be room for a total of 12 cars to que in the two-lane drive-thru – assuming about 20 feet of space for each vehicle. He said he believes that the drive-thru would also be looked at as part of the traffic study that would be required for the development in the permitting phase.
Lin also expressed concerns with how potential customers would get into the restaurant, pointing out that there are three lanes of traffic – including both drive-thru lanes – between every parking space in the development and the restaurant itself.
Lin also said that she doesn’t believe the plans include enough parking for the commercial aspects of the development.
Councilmember David Lane said he likes the mixed use portion of the project, but shared concerns about the proposed restaurant. He noted that the drive-thru window in the site plan is on the wrong side – so the money and food would have to be exchanged through the passenger window rather than on the driver’s side. Lane also said he is concerned with using the decomposed granite to pave an area that dozens of the residential tenants would drive over every day.
“The project would be a lot better if we just did away with that proposed building,” Lane said. “That would allow you to move the mixed use building forward.”
Councilmembers Cameron Moses and Jim Dolan both said that they like the proposed mixed use building, but said they don’t feel like they can approve the planned development at this time because of the restaurant.
“When I first heard about this project I was really excited, because I wish more developers would bring stuff like this,” Moses said. “I like the mixed use, especially in that area. You will have apartments within walking distance to our beautiful Rotary Park. Then to have some retail as well is really perfect. But I would agree that the proposed restaurant in the corner feels crammed in there.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she is also excited about the project overall, though said she agreed with previously mentioned concerns about the drive-thru and the parking. But Campbell said she is fine with the applicants request to use decomposed granite over the utility easement.
“Where there are utility easements, this is very common,” she said. “So that doesn’t bother me as much… If you could do concrete or pavers that is a better choice, but I don’t consider that to be a problem.”
Campbell and Lane both specifically said that they like the fact that the development includes parking for bikes.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said he would prefer not to use the decomposed granite, but said he felt it could work if needed. He also said he doesn’t have a problem with the increased height, or the apartments.
“It is just that restaurant site,” Sheehy said. “It’s just too much.”
Gorden said he understands the council’s concerns about the restaurant, and is hopeful that they can be worked out.
“I think if we go back and sit down with the architect and the owner we can hopefully bring something back that is a little more feasible and palatable,” he said.
