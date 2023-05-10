Apartment project

The proposed development at 115 Park Ave. includes 24 apartments with shaded parking, in addition to three retail stores and a restaurant with a drive-thru. Developers say the apartments are intended to be long-term rental units.

 Hatch Design Architecture

Plans for a mixed-use development near the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center and Body Beach hit a snag at the City Council meeting Tuesday. Although most of the council said they like the proposed mixed use building with retail shops on the ground floor and apartments up above, there were several concerns about the site plan for a standalone restaurant with a drive-thru on the property.

The council held two separate public hearings during its meeting Tuesday about the 1.25 acre lot at 115 Park Ave. In the first hearing, the council voted 6-1 to approve a requested general plan amendment changing the land use designation of the lot from “Resort Related” to “Resort Related-Mainland.” Councilmember Michele Lin was the only one to vote against the amendment.

