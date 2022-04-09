The council will consider adopting several minor adjustments and corrections to the development code that are being suggested by city staff.
In all there are eight suggested changes that would result in nine revisions to the current development code including barring marijuana businesses from displaying cannabis or cannabis related products or graphics on the outside of the business. Many of the other changes deal with setback requirements in various zoning districts, one proposed change would specify that the Board of Adjustments has seven regular members and would move the board’s meetings from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., and another extends the amount of time elections signs can be displayed to 71 days (currently 60 days) to match city code with the recently revised state statute regarding election signs.
The development code was completely revamped in 2016, and city staff has suggested several similar tweaks over the years as the brand new code has been implemented.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the changes during its meeting on March 16.
Police department grant application
As part of the consent agenda, councilmembers will consider approving a Lake Havasu City Police Department grant application to the U.S. Department of Justice – Community Oriented Policing Services. The application requests a total of $175,000 through the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act. If the application is successful, the grant would be used to pay for enhancements to the department’s current Critical Incident Stress Management team, and help implement a comprehensive peer support system.
The deadline to apply for the grant is April 17 and, if awarded, would be effective for two years starting on Sept. 1.
Police Fuel Facility Replacement Project
The council will consider an amendment to its engineering professional services agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group to remove two underground fuel tanks – a 12,000-gallon gas tank and a 2,500 gallon diesel tank – and replace them with above ground fuel tanks of similar size.
The amendment would pay the Dallas-based firm an additional $18,199 in exchange for adding documenting tank removal and destruction, soil sampling and screening, and reporting the Underground Storage Tank closure to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality into the scope of work.
The original contract with Jacobs was for $90,339 and included about $50,000 for designs for the project, $12,000 to develop an environmental plan, and about $28,000 for services during construction.
The city has budgeted a total of $482,500 for the project in the 2021-22 Capital Improvement Plan.
Final Plat for Site Six at Palisades
As part of the consent agenda, councilmembers will consider approving the final plat for a residential condominium subdivision at 2830 Palisades Drive, located between Avalon Avenue and Simitan Drive. The plat show four residential condos, each with covered parking, and a shared common area.
Liquor licenses
The council will consider a recommendation for a pair of liquor licenses for Quality Inn & Suites. The hotel located at 271 S. Lake Havasu Avenue has applied for a series #11 hotel/motel liquor license and for a series #12 restaurant liquor license.
The council’s recommendations will be sent to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control, which will make a final determination to approve or deny the applications.
When, where, and how to watch
The Lake Havasu City Council will hold its first meeting of the month on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. It will also be available for citizens to view live on channel 4, and will be streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.