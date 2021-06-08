Lake Havasu City has approved the first draft of its budget for next fiscal year and solidified plans for projects to be completed over the next five years.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt both the tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22, and the Capital Improvement Plan for the next five years. The council is scheduled to adopt its final budget on June 22. Havasu’s adopted tentative budget sets expenses and expenditures at $195 million for FY22, but city officials say it is unlikely that the city will actually spend all that money.
“When we adopt the tentative budget, the state law says we are setting the maximum amount we may expend for the entire fiscal year,” said Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen. “That number is higher than in previous budgets – it is about $30 million higher than last year. Much of that are grants.”
Some examples of grants the city has applied for, or intends to apply for, but has not been awarded yet include $3 million for police station and jail refurbishment, $1.6 million from a SAFER Grant that would fully fund five additional fire fighter positions for three years, and $5 million are included for the State Lake Improvement Fund’s grant program in case those become available this year as hoped.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city has to include potential grant opportunities for the city in its budget – even before it is awarded those grants – in order to have the opportunity to spend the grant money if or when it is received.
“If we don’t budget for that expense then we don’t get to have it,” Sheehy said.
In recent years, Havasu’s actual expenses and expenditures have been well below the maximum figure included in the budget. The city is currently on pace to spend about $113 million by the close of the fiscal year at the end of the month. Havasu also spent $113 million in FY2019 and it spent $108 million in FY2020.
Although Havasu’s spending has hovered around $110 million for the last few years, the city will likely be spending a little more than that next year. The city’s personnel budget is $3.38 million higher than it was last year due to a combination of adding at least 17 new full-time positions to city staff, the additional cost of raises for city employees for the full year after new salary ranges were implemented last fall, and rising costs associated with employee healthcare and pensions.
The tentative budget also includes additional money budgeted to address various needs city officials say have been put off for several years. It includes $6.3 million more than this year for capital outlay spending which goes towards land improvements or facility construction, additions, or maintenance. The budget also includes an additional $2 million compared to last year for supplies such as vehicles and equipment; and $3.5 million more for services such as new software, programs, and professional services contracts with outside businesses.
Olsen said much of those additional purchases in the tentative budget are being paid for with revenues from the current fiscal year – which greatly exceeded expectations and city spending during the pandemic.
“We were able to take some of that – what we would consider one time funds – and pay for about $8 million in supplemental items,” Olsen said. “Those are items that departments submitted as needs that were over and above their base budgets from last year.”
The tentative budget projects Havasu will bring in a total of $145.5 million in revenue next fiscal year.
“The budget that is presented here has a fully funded budget stabilization reserve or BSR – sometimes referred to as a rainy day fund – it has contingency in it, it has no debt financing in it, and it also keeps our property tax rate flat for the fifth year in a row,” Sheehy said. “It is a very fiscally sound budget.”
Capital Improvement Plan
The City Council also gave the green light to its Five-year Capital Improvement Plan, which schedules out projects over the next five years while estimating the cost and identifying funding for each of the projects.
The total estimated cost of all the projects in the CIP is $63.9 million over the next five years, including $34.8 million scheduled for FY2021-22. Although the amount in the CIP for next year is larger than normal for Havasu, Olsen said there are several contributing factors including a few more water and wastewater projects than typical, and a large $9 million project to replace the taxiway at the airport – a project that will be almost entirely funded through federal grants. There are also several million dollars set aside for projects in this year’s CIP that have been delayed, so those projects and that money will carry over into next fiscal year instead.
Almost $17 million included in the CIP over the next five years is expected to be paid for through various grants.
Projects scheduled for FY22 include kicking off the downtown catalyst with the public portion of the project which will create a public gathering space on the city-owned property at Quiero and Main Street, replacing the lights and fixtures on the London Bridge, renovations to the Havasu Fitness building to make it suitable to serve as Havasu’s first municipal courthouse, replacing the HVAC at the Aquatic Center and more.
