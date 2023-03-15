Water conservation is at the top of multiple Lake Havasu City Councilmembers’ priority lists as the 2023 utility rate study gets underway.
Consultant Willdan Financial Services gave a presentation during the council meeting Tuesday that reviewed the 2021 utility rates study and kicked off the city’s latest review of what it charges for water and sewer. Willdan was also looking for feedback from the council about their priorities and what they would like to see as the study gets underway.
Senior Project Manager Kevin Burnett, with Willdan, started the presentation by walking the council through the expected costs for Havasu’s water system and sewer system over the next 10 years – including capital maintenance and improvement projects, along with outstanding debt that the city is still repaying.
The utility rate study will use those expenses to determine how much money it needs to collect in order to operate and take care of both systems. Willdan will then come up with several options for how the city should set up its water and sewer rates to collect that money from customers.
But there are lots of different ways that water or sewer rates can be set up while still raising the revenue that it needs. Burnett asked the councilmembers to share what their objectives are as the various rate options are put together.
Based on a survey filled out by councilmembers and city staff prior to the meeting, Burnett said Havasu’s top four priorities were revenue stability, water conservation, cost-of-service equity, and customer impact. He explained that revenue stability means setting up the rates to ensure that enough money comes in each month for the utility to pay its bills and cover its debt obligations.
But Burnett said the top two priorities on the list directly complete against one another, which will make putting together rates that will address both difficult. That is because revenue stability is generally achieved through higher base rates, and lower volume rates, so a customer’s utility bill doesn’t change much from month to month. But water conservation takes the opposite approach, with higher volume rates to encourage customers to save money by using less water.
“The more we get from the base charge, the less we are getting from the volume rate,” Burnett said. “It doesn’t matter how much water you use if 90% of your bill is the base charge. That is such a small component of your bill there isn’t a price signal – it is not going to incentivize you to conserve. The other side of that is, the more you put into the water conservation the less you are getting out of the base charge, and the less revenue stability you have.”
Burnett also asked the council whether they would like the utility rate study to consider drought rates that could be implemented during water shortages, or rebate programs that could assist low income customers with their utility bills.
Water conservation
Mayor Cal Sheehy and councilmembers Jim Dolan, David Lane, and Cameron Moses all mentioned water conservation as one of their top priorities for the utility rates. None of the councilmembers specifically mentioned revenue stability as a major priority during the meeting.
“I think conservation is very important during these discussions,” Sheehy said. “Surprisingly a lot has changes since we implemented this with the hydrology of the river system. So I think conservation needs to be a top priority as we are setting this rate structure. I understand the need for stability as well, but I think conservation is most important.”
Lane and Moses both tied a water conservation focus to cost-of-service equity. Those two priorities go hand in hand, because they both focus on ensuring customers who use more pay more.
“I definitely agree with ‘use more pay more.’ If you use more water you are going to pay more money. That is pretty simple,” Lane said. “We need to make sure people are paying their fair share. What we found during the last study was that there were certain categories of customers that were paying way less than what their share should have been.”
Dolan said he likes the idea of water conservation, but wants to “ease into” it. He said he would like the study to include drought rates that would encourage conservation more than the normal rates. Havasu would be able to implement those drought rates when there is a water shortage declared that would require the city to curb its water use.
“You don’t really realize what your water use is until you start talking about it,” Dolan said. “I’ve cut down on my watering, and I think just having that discussion a lot of people will do that too. The problem with conservation is when you start encouraging people to use less water they use less, but then you also have to tell them their bill goes up because we still have to pay for the infrastructure. That’s why I like the drought rates as the drought happens.”
Moses also said he is interested in exploring drought rates as a way to help the city save water if it is ever faced with a wet water shortage. But Moses said he wants to see estimates for the actual impact those drought rates would be expected to have on actual water use.
Throwback to pre-2021
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she would like to see the utility rates revert back to the way they were set up prior to July 2021, then apply an across the board percentage increase for all customers to make up the gap between the amount the city collected with those rates and the amount Havasu needs to collect for water and sewer moving forward.
Campbell said when the rates were revised in 2011 – the last revision prior to the changes in 2021 – that is the approach the council took and it resulted in a flat 8% increase for everyone.
“What if we just stick to the same plan we had prior to 2021, then just find out the proper percentage increase that we need?” Campbell said. “I don’t want to be changing categories or putting in drought tiers that assume we know what the future brings or how customers are going to react. Why fix something that is not broken? We can always encourage our citizens to save water.”
Campbell noted that reverting to the previous rate structure would also reinstate Havasu’s practice of “winter quarterly averaging” which tracked water use during the winter months to set a customer’s sewer rates for the year.
Sheehy, Moses and Dolan said they would be particularly interested in reverting to the pre-2021 rate structures for commercial customers.
Other thoughts and requests
Sheehy said he would also like to make sure that Havasu’s large number of seasonal and vacation homes are taken into account in the new rates.
“Even though they are not using the property for maybe three or six months out of the year, we are still having to pay for infrastructure to support that,” Sheehy said.
Lane said he wants to make sure the rates are set up to avoid accumulating any additional debt for water or sewer, after Burnett mentioned taking on additional debt as a possible option to avoid large jumps in bills.
“Debt service costs us money,” Lane said. “We don’t want to take out bonds and have additional debt service than what we already have.”
Moses said he wants to get more information about what a potential rebate program could look like.
“As we start charging for what water should be charged for, there will be some negative effects on people who just can’t do it,” Moses said. “So I want to see what that would look like.”
Multiple councilmembers stressed the need for community involvement in the process as the rates are developed – especially outreach to multifamily homeowners associations throughout town. Some of those HOAs reported that their sewer bill more than doubled when the utility rats were revised July 1, 2021 which caused the council to put a pin in those changes and revisit the rates with another study this year.
