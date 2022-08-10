cal sheehy

Mayor Cal Sheehy speaks to Havasu residents.

 Daisy Nelson/Today's News-Herald

The Lake Havasu City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday to canvass the results of city elections in the 2022 Primary Election.

Incumbent Mayor Cal Sheehy was re-elected, along with incumbent councilmembers Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke and Michele Lin. Sheehy said the special session was called because the City Council’s next regular meeting scheduled for Aug. 23 is after the deadline for cities to canvass their results.

