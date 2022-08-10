The Lake Havasu City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday to canvass the results of city elections in the 2022 Primary Election.
Incumbent Mayor Cal Sheehy was re-elected, along with incumbent councilmembers Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke and Michele Lin. Sheehy said the special session was called because the City Council’s next regular meeting scheduled for Aug. 23 is after the deadline for cities to canvass their results.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to canvass the election results during a special meeting on Friday.
Results from the election are considered unofficial until they are canvassed by the appropriate political body, but the county elections department finished counting all the votes on Wednesday. According to Mohave County, there were a total of 49,412 ballots cast countywide during the 2022 Primary Election. The county also reports that there were about 15,460 ballots cast by Lake Havasu City residents.
