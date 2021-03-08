All three Lake Havasu City Council employees will be up for evaluation during an executive session on Tuesday prior to the start of the council’s regular meeting.
During the executive session, the City Council will conduct its annual employee reviews for City Manager Jess Knudson, City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli, and City Attorney Kelly Garry. The evaluations can include discussion about salaries, promotion, disciplinary action, or dismissal – among other things. Although the executive sessions are held behind closed doors and must be kept confidential according to state statute, any action stemming from discussions held in the executive session would have to be completed with a vote during a public hearing at the City Council’s regular meeting, starting at 6 p.m.
Although the employee reviews are an annual routine for the council, this year’s reviews are coming six months after the council voted unanimously to put Knudson on a professional development plan for six months. The City Council instituted the development plan following a pair of executive sessions in September where they discussed potentially embarrassing photos and videos of Knudson that were posted on social media and sent to councilmembers and Today’s News-Herald at the time, along with an anonymous letter calling for the city manager to be fired.
