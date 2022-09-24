 The Lake Havasu City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday where councilmembers are set to consider the purchase of a new street sweeping vehicle for the city’s street division, hiring a contractor for improvements at a couple wastewater treatment plants, and a recommendation on River Cities United Way’s request for a bingo license.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chambers – located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. The meeting can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.

