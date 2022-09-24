The Lake Havasu City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday where councilmembers are set to consider the purchase of a new street sweeping vehicle for the city’s street division, hiring a contractor for improvements at a couple wastewater treatment plants, and a recommendation on River Cities United Way’s request for a bingo license.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chambers – located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. The meeting can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Purchase new street sweeper
The council will be asked to approve the purchase of a 2023 600 Regenerative Air Sweeper from TYMCO for $330,181.36. The new sweeper would be used by Havasu’s streets division and replace an older vehicle that staff has identified as “beyond its useful life.” The purchase was identified in the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
Wastewater odor control replacement
Councilmembers will consider awarding the bid to install biological odor control systems for the North Regional and Mulberry Treatment Plants, replacing the existing chemical feed odor control systems that are at the end of their effective life.
Staff is recommending that council award the bid to Ecoverde for $933,786. Ecoverde’s bid was the lowest bid Havasu received that would install the biological systems. Evoqua Water Technologies submitted two bids to the city, but its lowest bid was an alternative that would optimize the existing chemical units to reduce or eliminate the use of bleach and caustic chemicals for $898,029.60. Evoqua Water’s primary bid to install the requested biological odor control systems was $2,126,176
The staff report states that the Wastewater Department’s goal is to eliminate the city’s dependency on chemicals. It says biological odor control is a preferred method due to their safety, cost of operation, and environmental impact. The report also states that the cost of chemicals used in the existing odor control units have increased by 95% in the last year, and supplies of those chemicals are greatly reduced.
Purchase wastewater filtration system
Councilmembers will be asked to approve a sole source purchase to rebuild and upgrade its Fire Star Filtration disk filter system, and on-site startup supervision for the Island Wastewater Treatment Plant from Fire Star Filtration for $158,000.
The disk filter was originally installed in 2014, and has been offline for the past four years due to failure of key parts, and a lack of capacity during high flows. The city has been using its Sand Filter as the primary tertiary filter during that time.
Planned development rezone on Industrial Blvd.
The council will consider a request by Selberg Associates, on behalf of property owners Elaine and Jon Zuccala, for a general commercial-planned development on the 0.34 acre lot at 2031 Industrial Boulevard. The planned development would allow rental storage units to be built on the property. The lot is located at the northeast corner of Industrial and Bahama.
The applicant has said that the intention is to build a total of 10 storage units in two buildings. Seven of the units would be 13-feet by 42-feet, while the other three would be 13-feet by 39-feet.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the request during its meeting in August.
Final plat for storage condos
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving a final subdivision plat for AZCO Storage Condominium’s 31-unit storage facility that is currently under construction on the 2.2 acre lot at 1075 Aviation Drive – near Mudshark Brewery and Public House. If approved, the condominium plat will allow the units to be individually owned and included as part of a property owner’s association.
Bingo license for River Cities United Way
The council will make a recommendation on Debi Pennington’s application for a Class B Bingo License for River Cities United Way. The license would allow the non-profit to hold bingo games five days a week – Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The bingo games would be held at WinWin Bingo, located at The Shops at Lake Havasu.
The council’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Revenue, which will make a final determination about whether or not to approve the bingo license.
