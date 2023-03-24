Site 6

Site 6 always keeps busy on the long holiday weekends during the warmer months. This was the scene on Memorial Day in 2021.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The Lake Havasu City Council could get its plans for a facelift at Site Six in motion during its meeting next week, in addition to designs for further improvements to the North Well Field, and buying a Bobcat for the water department.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. The proceeding can also be watched live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.