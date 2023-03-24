The Lake Havasu City Council could get its plans for a facelift at Site Six in motion during its meeting next week, in addition to designs for further improvements to the North Well Field, and buying a Bobcat for the water department.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. The proceeding can also be watched live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Site Six boat ramp designs
The City Council will consider hiring Kimley Horn and Associates for designs of the planned boat ramp and seawall rehabilitation at Site Six. Havasu would pay $67,535 through the professional services agreement. There are no design funds included for this project in the budget for this fiscal year. Instead, the proposal is to pay for the designs with some of the city’s $8.5 million share from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Lake Havasu City was awarded an $800,000 grant for the Site Six ramp and seawall repairs from the State Lake Improvement Fund by the Arizona State Parks & Trails board on Jan. 30. The city expects to pay an additional $446,080 of its own money for the project.
According to the staff report, the Army Corps of Engineers issued the permit for the project on March 8. Construction is expected to occur from October through December this year.
Design a bidding services for North Well Field
The council will consider approving an amendment to the engineering professional services agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group for the North Well Field Improvement Project.
Havasu has been working to boost the pumping capacity of the North Well Field for the last few years, with the goal to be able to meet the city’s full demand with those wells to serve as a backup to the Horizontal Collector Well on the island.
Most of the efforts until now have focused on identifying a location, drilling and constructing two new wells which was completed last year. According to the staff report, now that the new wells are operational it is time to shift its focus to rehabilitation of four older wells in the north well field.
The amendment to the agreement would pay Jacobs Engineering Group and additional $98,687 in all. That includes $45,533 for design refinement, $54,154 for bid support and services during construction.
Purchase Bobcat for water department
Councilmembers will be asked to approve the purchase of a Bobcat E42 R-2 Compact Excavator from Clark Equipment Company (Bobcat Company) for $69,182.09.
The Bobcat will be used by the water department, and will replace an aging unit in the city’s current fleet that has been identified as “beyond its useful life.” The council already included this purchase in its budget for the current fiscal year.
Final plat for Site Five Townhouses
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving the final subdivision plat for Site Five Townhouses, located on the 0.29 acre lot at 2920 Palisades Dr. The property is owned by KTW Investments.
The plat would create a four unit subdivision consisting of two one-bedroom residential units and two two-bedroom units, each with attached garages. The subdivision plat would allow each of the units to be individually owned, as part of a home owners association to manage the shared portions of the development.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the preliminary plat with a 7-0 vote at its Feb. 15 meeting.
According to the staff report, building permits for the project have already been submitted to the city, and design review is underway.
Final plat for Oro Estates Townhouses
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving the final subdivision plat for Oro Estates Townhouses, located on the 0.31 acre lot at 3429 Oro Grande Blvd. The property is owned by Katherine Portz.
The property has recently been developed into a three-unit multifamily complex. The proposed plat would allow each of those units to be individually owned, as part of a home owners association to manage the common portions of the property.
The planning and zoning commission approved the preliminary plat for Oro Estates 7-0 at its Feb. 15 meeting.
