The Lake Havasu City Council will be back in action with another all-digital meeting on Tuesday.
Although in person attendance is suspended in the name of public health, citizens are invited to follow the meeting live by TV, phone, or online. The public can also submit comments up to an hour before the start of the meeting at 6 p.m.
During the public hearing, the City Council will consider appointing a pair of applicants as alternate members to the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission. The city has received applications from Chip Campbell and from Matthew Mitchell. Campbell is the owner of D.L. Campbell Co., and on his application cites 40 years of experience in the construction industry in Havasu as his main qualification. Mitchell has lived in Lake Havasu City for the last two years, working as a manager at Hajoca Corporation, and is also an Eagle Scout, a husband, and a father of two according to his application.
There are currently two alternate positions open, so the Council could appoint both applicants to the commission.
The City Council will also consider adopting a pair of ordinances that were introduced at the last council meeting on April 28 which would revise chapters in city code regarding video services and procurement procedures.
(2) comments
The planning commission is already over weight with builders and developers. It is no wonder Desert Land Group is able to do just about whatever Mica wants!
Having builders on the commission is like have a fox guard your hen house. The commission is already over weight with special interest. Zoning is easy to change to promote company's like Desert land group!
