Jess Knudson

Jess Knudson

The Lake Havasu City Council will consider some proposed updates and changes to the city’s nuisance code next week.

A pair of proposed ordinance changes are scheduled to be introduced during the council’s meeting on Tuesday. Most of the changes to the nuisance code are meant to update, clarify and simplify the code while also reorganizing the nuisance section to group items by type. The proposal would also allow the City Prosecutor’s Office some additional flexibility when code enforcement issues arise.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.