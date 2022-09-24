The Lake Havasu City Council will consider some proposed updates and changes to the city’s nuisance code next week.
A pair of proposed ordinance changes are scheduled to be introduced during the council’s meeting on Tuesday. Most of the changes to the nuisance code are meant to update, clarify and simplify the code while also reorganizing the nuisance section to group items by type. The proposal would also allow the City Prosecutor’s Office some additional flexibility when code enforcement issues arise.
City Manager Jess Knudson said part of the changes are in response to several concerns and complaints the city has received from citizens about junk vehicles on private property. The code changes tweak the language in the nuisance code to clarify what is or isn’t considered an “inoperable vehicle,” and how such vehicles need to be stored. Specifically, the code states that inoperable vehicles cannot be stored in the front yard and, if they are in the side or back yard they must be screened from the right-of-way by a wall, fence or hedge.
Knudson clarified that the City Council will not be considering any restrictions on parking working vehicles in the front yard – only inoperable vehicles. He said the city isn’t interested in restricting the number of cars, RVs or boats a person can have in their yard.
“The definition of an operable vehicle would be that it has to be registered, it has to have insurance, and it has to be road worthy or water worthy,” Knudson said.
A separate ordinance is also set to be introduced during the meeting on Tuesday that would make it a class 1 misdemeanor to interfere with a city employee or contractor performing their code enforcement duties. Lake Havasu City already has similar protections in city code for animal control officers. A class 1 misdemeanor allows a fine up to $2,500 and/or up to six months in jail.
“We had an instance a couple months ago where our code enforcement official was placed in harm’s way with somebody who was interfering with her ability to conduct her job,” Knudson said. “It’s the same process that is already in place for our animal control officers. It allows them to be able to do their job without interference – whether it is an animal control officer or a code enforcement officer.”
No vote will be taken on either proposed ordinance during the meeting on Tuesday. The public hearing is meant to introduce the ordinance, allow councilmembers to discuss the topic and ask questions, and to receive public comments from citizens. If the council is interested in pursuing the changes, the ordinance would be brought back for another public hearing and a vote during a future council meeting.
