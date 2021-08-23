The Lake Havasu City Council will be checking on the progress made over the last few months on the designs to renovate a former gym into a functional municipal courthouse.
The council hired DFDG Architecture from Phoenix in May for up to $509,527 to design the changes that would be required to convert the former Havasu Fitness facility, which the council purchased for about $3 million in August 2020, into the city’s first municipal courthouse. Havasu’s municipal court is currently leasing space at the courthouse on College Street owned by Mohave County. After three months on the job, the architects have a few preliminary options it plans to present during a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
“The intent there is to talk about space programming,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “How big is the outline of the building, and where and how we can fit in different aspects of courtrooms, restrooms, space for court staff as well as records? And making sure that is all placed in a way that accommodates for flow, public access, and those types of things.”
Knudson said it is still too early in the process for detailed architectural drawings, but the council will be presented with multiple options for how the courthouse could be laid out, as well as cost estimates tied to each of the options.
“There are a wide array of options that will be available,” Knudson said. “It is not up for action, but the council will have a conversation and based on those conversations that will provide direction to city staff as well as the architect team.”
Councilmembers have expressed their preference to complete the courthouse renovations as economically as is feasible in the past. When the council hired DFDG Architecture in May they were told that the renovations were expected to run between $5 million and $7 million to complete.
Councilmembers Nancy Campbell, Jim Dolan, David Lane, and Mayor Cal Sheehy all expressed surprise that the estimate was so much higher than the $1.4 million for renovations included in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. The council promised to keep a close eye on the process, and the associated costs, throughout the design phase.
The designs to renovate the courthouse are expected to be complete by the end of 2021.
The city needs to sell the property and cut its loss! In todays market the loss may be minimal.
We now have $3,509,527 invested in this "blivit" and we are looking at $5 to $7 million to complete. We don't have anything to be concerned about, why? We have a design firm for half million and a City Manager, with no experience (who negotiated this $3 million "white elephant!"), who now speaks about space programming, the building outline and how to fit "all" these different aspects required in a municipal structure, to be specific, how to stuff x pounds into that y pound bag with a laughable budget of $1.4 million, which is a mere $3.6-$5.6 million short. The usual "jump in feet first", lack of due diligence and once again taking on the optimism of the little engine that . . . . . . . "couldn't!"
Another great financial decision made by the City Council!!
