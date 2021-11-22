The Lake Havasu City Council will be taking a closer look at how its agendas are formed during its meeting today.
At the request of Councilmember Nancy Campbell, the council will hold a public hearing to discuss the process, which was last updated by the council in 2019. Campbell said she is most interested in discussing how councilmembers and how members of the public can get an item placed on the agenda.
According to the agenda for today’s meeting, the public hearing will include a presentation by city staff that goes over the process for how both councilmembers and the public can get items placed on the agenda, and reexamining the changes made in 2019. City Manager Jess Knudson said because the item is listed as a discussion, the council would not be able to vote on changes to the ordinance during today’s meeting but the council could request potential changes be brought back at a future meeting.
The changes to city code were approved by a 6-0 vote of the council at its March 26, 2019 meeting. Mayor Cal Sheehy and current councilmembers David Lane, Jeni Coke and Jim Dolan all voted in support of the ordinance at the time. Councilmember Michele Lin was also on the council in 2019, but was absent from the meeting in March.
“Essentially, council created a process for how items can appear on the agenda and adopted the ordinance so that the same rules would apply to the city’s boards and commissions,” Knudson said.
Campbell said ultimately she wants to make it easier for councilmembers and members of the public to get an item placed on a council agenda for a full public hearing.
She said the issue first came to her attention this fall after she requested a future agenda item to discuss reverting to the previous water and sewer rates until the city had a chance to go back over the changes after the new rates had a greater-than-anticipated impact on sewer bills for multi-family residential units. Campbell made the request during the Sept. 28 meeting and requested it be discussed at the next meeting on Oct. 12. That motion was seconded by Councilmember Jim Dolan.
City Manager Jess Knudson told Campbell at the time that the city had already scheduled the consultant for the water and sewer rate study – Willdan Financial Services – to come back to engage the council at the Oct. 26 meeting, which he said was the soonest date the consultant could make it back to Havasu.
The utility rates were not on the Oct. 12 agenda, but there was a public hearing on the utility rates on Oct. 26 where councilmembers voted 4-3 to lower the rates for multi-family residential developments and RV parks while leaving the rest of the utility rate changes in place.
“I got a second on it but it never made it to the table because the city manager stopped it,” Campbell said of her request to consider reverting back to the previous utility rates at the Oct. 12 meeting. “I thought I was following normal protocol by making a motion to discuss and I got a second from Jim Dolan to have those discussions. But it had to go to city staff, and then the staff made the decision to not put it on the agenda.”
Council requests
Currently, city code says any member of the council can request an item be researched further or placed on a future agenda by making a motion during the call to the public and receiving a second. When that occurs, city code says the councilmember who made the request will work with the city manager to determine the best course of action for handling the request.
There does not appear to be anything in city code that specifies what happens if the requesting councilmember and the city manager disagree on what the best course of action is. Campbell said she would like to fix that by stipulating the councilmember’s wishes supersede the city manager’s in the event of a disagreement.
“I think it should be extremely easy for a councilmember to put an agenda item on,” Campbell said. “We are elected by the people and that is what we are there for. The people elect us, they don’t elect the staff. So if they come to me about a topic that seems very important to them I think it should be as easy as possible to get an item on the agenda by pretty much motioning to put it on the agenda.”
City Code also lays out a process for councilmembers to submit written requests to the mayor to place an item on the agenda. In that instance, city code says the requesting councilmember will work with the mayor and city manager to determine the best course of action. The mayor is also able to submit items for the council’s agendas by providing written notice to all councilmembers, and working with the city manager to place the item on the agenda.
Public requests
City Code also lays out a process for members of the public to request an item for a council agenda by submitting a written request to the city clerk or the council as a whole. In those instances, city code says the city manager or their designee will research the request to determine if it can be handled administratively, or if the request requires action by the council. It goes on to say if the city manager determines that the request is not appropriate for the council agenda, the city clerk will notify the citizen who made the request and provide them with any applicable additional information.
Campbell said she would prefer a process similar to the one in use by the City Council in Balch Springs, Texas. Balch Springs has a form available on its website that allows any member of the public to make a request for the council to consider. Before the form is processed, however, it must have the signature of the city manager and/or the mayor or two councilmembers.
Campbell said she would prefer a similar forum, but require only one councilmember co-sponsor a request from the public.
“I think we can clean it up and make it easier for people to put items on the agenda, and to have more of a conversation with councilmembers to sponsor your items so we can bring it to the city and have more open conversations with the public,” Campbell said. “The call to the public is only a one-way conversation, but as soon as we make it an agenda item we can really hear them and have those conversations with the constituents. So I really want to make it more accessible to the public.”
