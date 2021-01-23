Although much has changed in the last 12 months, one of the central themes of the Lake Havasu City Council’s annual planning session was the same as it was in early 2020: the city says it needs more money to continue providing the current level of service.
Each year at about this time the council meets with city staff for an overarching planning session to check in with each department and start discussions that will continue over the next six months culminating in June when the council adopts a budget for the next year.
One of the main themes throughout Thursday’s session was the city’s current struggles with providing services with the revenue that it currently brings in each year.
Although the city currently has a positive balance in its general fund, city officials say Havasu’s ongoing expenses each year are greater than its annual revenue.
“The path we are on right now is just not sustainable,” City Manager Jess Knudson told the council. “We can make cuts, or look at new revenue sources for the existing levels of service.”
Ultimately, the council directed Knudson and city staff to explore several potential tax increases and how they would affect the city’s ability to pay for ongoing expenses with annual revenue. Specifically, the city will examine creating a commercial lease tax or raising the rate of its sales tax, property tax or bed tax.
The discussions about Havasu’s finances reflected similar talks during the planning session in 2020. At the time the council gave similar direction to staff with the stated intention of potentially enacting a new tax at the beginning of the fiscal year in July 2020.
Then came coronavirus.
“It was the council’s direction at that point to hit pause,” Knudson said. “The problems didn’t go away, but it wasn’t the appropriate time for the city to have those conversations while the pandemic was occurring.”
Knudson said he had two main takeaways from Thursday’s discussion among councilmembers.
“First, we need to respect the use of taxpayer dollars and use the dollars we are collecting now in a wise fashion – and make sure we are diligent in being as efficient as possible with the dollars we have right now,” Knudson told Today’s News-Herald. “We need to continue to find additional cost-saving measures when we can.”
But councilmembers also expressed an interest in exploring options to produce more revenue. Knudson said staff will research options and collect data that it will present to the City Council during the budgeting process.
Havasu will hold a couple more budget work sessions on April 22 and May 13 before it begins finalizing the budget in June.
Knudson said in addition to presentations about potential revenue increases, staff will also take a look at what affect no tax increase would have and what current city services would need to be cut in order to make it work.
“There are two directions the city can go in,” he said. “We can raise revenues to pay for the existing levels of services or we can make cuts that would impact the city’s ability to provide services with the existing revenue streams.”
The structural deficit
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen went over the city’s finances during the planning session. She informed the council that the city has about 25 funds it maintains, each with its own dedicated revenue sources, and the goal is for each be self-sustaining.
One of the city’s largest funds is the general fund which city officials say is experiencing a “structural deficit” with incoming annual revenues falling short of annual expenses.
Olsen said the five-year forecast for the general fund shows a balance of $38.4 million at the beginning of the current fiscal year, but projected expenses outpace projected revenue over the next five years. If there are no changes in income or expenses Havasu projects the general fund balance will decrease to $17.4 million by the start of Fiscal Year 2024-25.
Knudson compared the situation to a household dipping into its saving account to pay for rent each month.
Throughout the day various department heads spoke about the needs in their departments with several bringing up the need for additional staff. Knudson told the council the city has received requests for about 15 to 18 new positions citywide each year during the budget process. But almost all of those requests have been denied due to lack of funding.
Olsen told the council Havasu currently has 444 full time positions included in the city’s budget which is down from a peak of 539 in both 2008 and 2009. Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that many of those positions were eliminated over the next few years due to money problems experienced during the recession at the time.
Although Havasu’s population has continued to grow since 2009, the full-time staff has shrunk by more than 20%.
In addition to staffing shortages in several departments, Olsen said the city has not been maintaining its assets at the levels that it should be, with vehicles, equipment and several city properties all in need of maintenance.
