Lake Havasu City is moving away from $1 per year leases for non-profit organizations to rent city-owned buildings in what city officials say is an attempt to get on the right side of the Arizona Constitution’s gift clause.

Last week the City Council voted 5-1 to approve a new lease agreement with River Cities United Way to rent the roughly 2,000 square foot office building attached to Fire Station No. 5 at 145 N. Lake Havasu Avenue for $512.50 – an increase of $51.41 from the current rent for that space. The current lease expires on June 30, and the recently approved lease will begin on July 1 and continue through June 30, 2026.

