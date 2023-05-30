Lake Havasu City is moving away from $1 per year leases for non-profit organizations to rent city-owned buildings in what city officials say is an attempt to get on the right side of the Arizona Constitution’s gift clause.
Last week the City Council voted 5-1 to approve a new lease agreement with River Cities United Way to rent the roughly 2,000 square foot office building attached to Fire Station No. 5 at 145 N. Lake Havasu Avenue for $512.50 – an increase of $51.41 from the current rent for that space. The current lease expires on June 30, and the recently approved lease will begin on July 1 and continue through June 30, 2026.
Councilmember Michele Lin recused herself from the discussion because she is on the River Cities United Way board, and its executive committee.
City Attorney Kelly Garry told the council that Havasu has given $1 per year leases to several non-profit entities in the past, but that practice was re-examined several years ago when there were some lawsuits pertaining to the gift clause of the Arizona Constitution.
“Through those process and looking at what the city was doing, the advice that was given to cities and towns was to move away from these nominal types of agreements where it is just $1 or $10,” Garry said. “You have to show a benefit and a cost. So as long as you can come up with some sort of reasoning or formula, you stand a better chance of not being challenged for violating the gift clause of the Arizona Constitution.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the only non-profits that Havasu rents space to are the Havasu Community Health Foundation for the food bank, the Lake Havasu City Museum of History, and the United Way.
Garry said as each of those leases expire, the city plans to replace the $1 per year leases with rents that are a little more in line with the market.
Garry explained that the development services and administrative services departments work to determine the market rate for the property, and then includes a reduction to that market price for the non-profit. Garry said the idea is for Havasu to charge the same percentage of the market rate for all three of the properties it rents to non-profit organizations – once all of the current leases are up.
Garry said she believes that approach will help protect the city, if a lawsuit is ever brought forth against Havasu that argues the city is violating the Arizona Constitution’s gift clause.
“You can be sued at any time, for any reason. So I can’t promise you that this is litigation proof,” she said. “However, we have gone through an evaluation through staff to look at the market, and doing a reduction on that based on the services provided. Because the community obviously does get a benefit from the services that are offered by these non-profits.”
Council thoughts
Councilmember Jim Dolan supported the approach of basing rents for non-profits on a uniform reduction to the market rate for the building. He noted that even with the roughly $50 per month increase in rent, the 2,000 square foot office for $500 per month is still a “great deal.”
“I think we are in a very lucky situation that we are able to do that with them,” Dolan said. “I would like to keep them at the negotiated amount, because I think it is a very fair deal. I’m a little worried about the precedent with other non-profits that may come up in the future because that is a great price. There are a lot of other non-profits that would live to have space like that, and can’t find it.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses said he might personally prefer charging the full market rate for renting out city-owned buildings, but said the proposal to charge a uniform reduced rent to non-profits seemed like a “moderate approach” and a “smart way forward.”
“I think everybody should be on equal playing ground so we are not picking one charity over another,” Campbell said. “City government is not in the charity business. There is a cost to having those buildings. So to be passing along taxpayer money to a charity does not feel right to me. I came up here to manage fire, water, and police, not to fund non-profits in Lake Havasu. I do that on my own through donations, but that is just not what the city does. We need a process in place and I think this is the correct path.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell was the only person to vote against the lease agreement with River Cities United Way. Campbell said she left the council meeting with more questions about how the city handles these situations, and said she voted no because the $51 per month increase felt like it was being done for the optics.
Campbell said the discussion left her with two main questions.
“Should we be charging full market value to everybody because these buildings are owned by the taxpayers? And how do we handpick who gets to rent our buildings at a lower rate?” Campbell said. “So I voted no on that contract. Not because I don’t want United Way in there; I want to look at the whole process to find out what should we, as a council, should we do moving forward that is in the best interest of the taxpayers that own those buildings.”
Although Lin recused herself from the public hearing, she told Today’s News-Herald that she would have preferred that the city would continue its practice of $1 leases for non-profits. She said she has spoken with city officials in Tempe and Casa Grande who are still doing it.
Lin said she respects the council’s vote and the point of view expressed by councilmembers, because feels that those organizations provide much more value to the community than the money they pay in monthly rent.
“My point is if these non-profits don’t take care of the family that needs their electric bill paid, or the grandma that needs to get school shirts for their kids to go to school, or even somebody getting food, it will land back on the city,” Lin said. “We will have homelessness in the parks, and in our businesses. We don’t have a day center here. So by being proactive and working with all these non-profits here can prevent what is happening down in Tempe and Casa Grande where people are literally tent camping in their parks.”
