Plans for a three-story, 87-unit apartment complex on South McCulloch Boulevard near Chemehuevi Boulevard will be presented to the Lake Havasu City Council next week. The developers seek approval of a pair of requests that would allow the development to move forward.
Iris Development Services has applied for a general plan amendment and a rezone/planned development for nine lots, totaling 2.16 acres, located between McCulloch Boulevard and Delta Drive, just northwest of the McCulloch and Chemehuevi intersection.
The amendment would reclassify the property’s future land use designation in Havasu’s general plan from “Neighborhood Commercial” to “High Density Residential.” If the general plan is amended, that would open the door for the rezone/planned development request to be considered. Iris is requesting that the lots be rezoned from its current Limited Commercial district into a new Multiple Family/Planned Development. The planned development would increase the maximum density from the typical 20 units per acre in multi-family districts to 41 units per acre. It would also reduce the front yard setback from 15 feet to 10 feet to allow for parking.
According to Mac Hall, with Iris Development, the plan is to build a three-story apartment building with a total of 87 units – each with an outdoor patio or balcony. The plans include 54 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, and nine three bedroom units. All of the apartments would be rented out on long term leases.
The proposal includes a total of 87 covered parking spaces, 15 uncovered parking spaces, and 18 parking spots for visitors. Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the Planning and Zoning Commission last month that the parking plans meet the city’s parking requirements.
According to the plans, the building would be a total of 39 feet tall measured from the bottom floor, but Morris explained that it would meet the 30 foot maximum building height required in multiple family districts because it plans to start the ground floor about 10-foot below the property’s maximum grade along McCulloch – therefore the building would only be about 29 feet taller than the highest point on the lot.
The lots, owned by Bret and Jodi Deru, include 740, 730, 720, 710, 700, and 670 Delta Drive along with 681, 691, and 701 S. McCulloch Blvd.
Collectively, the lots make up about half of a commercial island with limited commercial zoning, and is surrounded by two family zoning (commonly referred to as R-2 zoning). The rest of the commercial island is located across an alleyway to the south of the proposed apartment building. It includes a total of 21 lots, including two lots currently occupied by Pets in Paradise Resort.
A citizens meeting was held on Aug. 18 to discuss the project, and was attended by nine neighbors. According to a summary of the meeting, neighbors were concerned about the increased traffic the apartment building would bring to Delta Drive, and several were concerned it would lead to additional parking on Delta Drive itself. Neighbors also expressed concerns about the plans for driveways in and out of the complex.
Hall told the Planning and Zoning Commission that they had since moved the driveways in the plans, based on those concerns of neighbors.
“We originally had an entrance off of Delta on the south side,” Hall said. “Per the recommendations and discussion with the neighborhood, we moved the entrance as close to McCulloch as possible and we shifted over to the alleyway to provide a secondary entrance. We are trying to keep the traffic as close to McCulloch as possible, and not wrap all the way around Delta.”
A couple of neighbors of the property said that they are still concerned about residents of the apartment complex parking along Delta Drive during the commission meeting.
Partnership for Economic Development Director James Gray spoke in support of the requests during the commission meeting, saying the complex fills a need for such housing city wide, and he said it seems to be in a good location for it.
“Our housing mix is out of order,” Gray said. “We have a lot of single family residents but we don’t have a lot of apartment complexes. So what happened during the pandemic – when we literally sold out as a community – when single family houses were valuing over 30% that stock of houses that were used for rentals were sold at the highest rate. That is totally understandable, but that left a housing burden that is significantly higher than the state. The people in the rental market don’t have access to apartment complexes like you are seeing now.”
During its Jan. 18 meeting, the commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the general plan amendment, before voting 5-2 to recommend approval of the rezone/planned development. Commissioners Suzannah Ballard and Lonnie Stevenson both voted against approval of the rezone request. Ballard said she has concerns about allowing such a high-density development in that area, and concerns about the height of the proposed building.
