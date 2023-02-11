Plans for a three-story, 87-unit apartment complex on South McCulloch Boulevard near Chemehuevi Boulevard will be presented to the Lake Havasu City Council next week. The developers seek approval of a pair of requests that would allow the development to move forward.

Iris Development Services has applied for a general plan amendment and a rezone/planned development for nine lots, totaling 2.16 acres, located between McCulloch Boulevard and Delta Drive, just northwest of the McCulloch and Chemehuevi intersection.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.