After months of work, planning and discussions, the Lake Havasu City Council will start to make some decisions regarding spending within the city in Fiscal Year 2020-21.
The council is expected to adopt a Capital Improvement Plan and a tentative budget at its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today. The budget has been a work in progress for months starting with city staff going over its expenses and revenues, presenting its preliminary findings to the City Council and the public at the annual planning session in February, followed by a pair of budget work sessions through the spring to provide updates and gather input.
“The next step is for staff to present the tentative budget to council,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “It is an opportunity for some end-of-the-process conversations, revisions, or modifications to take place. Then the next council meeting will be the adoption of the final budget.”
Knudson said a tentative budget is part of the process that allows for more public input into the budget.
“Rather than going straight to a final budget for consideration by council there is another step in the process where we can collect information and make good decisions,” he said. “This is not a process that we want to rush through.”
According to the power point presentation included in the meeting documents, there are a few minor changes that have been made to the budget that was last presented to the City Council at the work session on May 21. Those changes include the addition of carryforward items — expenses budgeted for FY 2019-20 that will carry over into the next fiscal year — totaling $425,000, a correction to the Police Department budget that reduces the total by $18,200, and the addition of $6 million in revenues from the AZCares that has been allocated for Lake Havasu City but not received yet.
“All those will be presented to council at the meeting tomorrow,” Knudson said. “Then based on some of those conversations there are always going to be some minor modifications that are made to the budget through this process.”
The power point presentation says that there have been no changes made to the CIP since it was presented to City Council during the May 7 work session. The CIP, which budgets projects over the course of the next five years, calls for a total of $76.1 million over the course of the plan including $18.7 million in 2020-21.
Knudson has said that next year’s budget is one of the most unusual he has ever seen, due to all the coronavirus-related uncertainty that has arisen during the heart of the planning process. Knudson told council during the last budget work session that the goal is to create a versatile budget that responds to economic challenges as a result of the health crisis, but also allows the city to move forward if the economy recovers more quickly.
The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers located at the police facility on 2360 McCulloch Boulevard N. Comments can be given in person, or emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov by 5 p.m. today – one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.