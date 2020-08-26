Councilmembers say they are disappointed with some aspects of the recently released positional analysis study, and plan to dig deeper into the issue today.
Following a meeting in executive session on Tuesday, the Lake Havasu City Council announced that it will be holding a work session today at 6 p.m. to delve a little deeper into the study’s findings and suggestions. According to the agenda for the meeting, the public hearing will include presentation, discussion and potential direction to staff prior to the study’s planned implementation in September.
The employee pay study was completed and presented to the City Council during a public hearing at its meeting on Aug. 11, but discussion was limited because the study was not released for review prior to the meeting.
“The council just got the information at the last council meeting – that was the first time that we saw it,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “So (today’s) discussion will be about ensuring that we meet the objectives of paying market wages and dealing with the compaction issues.”
Several councilmembers said that they think the study performed by Baker Tilly fell a little short of their expectations.
“I’m disappointed in the initial report that was given to council,” Sheehy said. “We worked with a consultant that is supposed to be an expert in these types of activities when it comes to compensation and pay plans, and I don’t feel that they achieved that goal and that they gave city staff or the council the options that we were looking for to address paying staff at market wages and dealing with the compaction issue.”
Sheehy said based on initial reactions he has heard, most people seem to be happy with the new pay ranges but there are still concerns with how the recommendations for implementation would address compaction issues that the city has been facing for quite some time.
“It’s the system and the methodology that people have concerns with, including myself, that we will be able to talk through at our work session tomorrow,” Sheehy said.
Councilmember Michele Lin said she is excited about the opportunity to finally fully discuss the city’s future pay structure with the rest of the council, the city manager, department heads, and the public at large.
“We can actually have a conversation with all of us in the same room,” Lin said. “I think that is lost in this study because we were really depending on the company that we hired to do the job and I’m not sure that they did exactly what we asked.”
Lin and councilmember Gordon Groat both said that the final study does include a lot of good information that will be relied upon moving forward.
“My initial reaction is that it is actually a pretty good study in a lot of ways with the comparison to the comparable (cities) and regression analysis turns it into a document that is statistically meaningful,” Groat said. “I don’t think anybody throughout the city is upset with that piece – it is the compaction piece that it doesn’t solve for.”
Groat said he believes compaction can be addressed with a few simple tweaks to what was already presented by looking closer at an employee’s time in their pay grade, time in service, and potentially allowing department heads to reclassify employees.
“All it requires is to sit down with the department heads and the management – a lot of the stuff that I thought we were going to do before it got to that point,” Groat said.
After the initial presentation to council in early August, the Lake Havasu Police Officer Association, the Lake Havasu Fraternal Order of Police, and the Lake Havasu Professional Firefighter’s Association all expressed a concern with how the plan addresses compaction issues, but all three organizations said they agreed with the new proposed salary ranges included in the study.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Champers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The work session will be open to the public to attend in person, and will also be broadcast live on Channel 4 and streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Members of the public will be able to give comments during the session, and input can also be submitted by emailing cityclerk@lhcaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.