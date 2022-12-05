The Lake Havasu City Council will hold a special meeting next week to discuss the limitations placed on “cabarets” in city code with lawyers.
The code defines a cabaret as a premises licensed to provide alcohol, so any changes to the code could impact any restaurant or bar that serves alcohol and provides entertainment such as live music.
The special meeting, scheduled to begin Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the council chambers, will be open to the public. But most, if not all, of the discussion is expected to be held behind closed doors in an executive session. According to the meeting agenda, the council will vote to adjourn to executive session for, “discussion or consultation for legal advice with the attorney or attorneys of the public body.” The topic identified for discussion is Lake Havasu City Code 9.26 – which deals with cabarets.
Due to the confidentiality requirements in Arizona Statute surrounding executive sessions, City Manager Jess Knudson said he cannot provide any additional information about the meeting beyond what is listed on the agenda.
The council is not allowed to make any official decisions during an executive session. Following the executive session, the council will hold a public hearing for further discussion and possible action, if needed, regarding the city’s cabaret code.
Havasu’s city code places restrictions on the conduct at “cabarets” – which the code defines broadly as any premises licensed to provide alcoholic beverages – that were originally adopted by the City Council in 1993.
The code mandates a minimum amount of clothing must be worn by any performer at a cabaret – specifying what body parts must be covered and that the material must be non-flesh colored. The code also requires performers in a cabaret to be at least 18 years old, that they stay at least six feet away from all patrons, and they cannot receive any gratuity or other payment from patrons.
Lake Havasu City’s rules around cabarets have received renewed attention over the past few months by residents who have vocally opposed the Arizona Pride Tour’s plans to bring its traveling drag queen show to Havasu in February. Many of the drag show opponents have been particularly vocal about their belief that nobody under the age of 18 should be allowed to attend the show.
According to a listing for the show on Go Lake Havasu, anyone younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent.
The AZ Pride Tour show will be held at the London Bridge Resort, and alcohol will be available for purchase during the event – which would appear to qualify the venue as a “cabaret” according to city code.
During multiple public comment periods at council meetings over the past few months, several residents opposed to the drag show’s plans have requested that the City Council change the city’s cabaret code to make it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to attend a cabaret show in Havasu.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell told Today’s News-Herald in October that she is interested in exploring potential changes to Havasu’s code.
“I hope the cabaret code gets updated to support the wants of the community,” she said via text message in October.
Lake Havasu City’s Cabaret Code
Lake Havasu City Code places certain limitations on conduct at “cabarets” that were passed by the City Council in 1993.
City code states:
“The Council for Lake Havasu City finds that the combination of alcoholic beverages and erotic stimulus is likely to increase the incidence of prostitution, sexual assault and other criminal conduct and is therefore inimical to the public health, safety and welfare.”
City code defines a “cabaret” as a “premises licensed to provide alcoholic beverages.” Put plainly, every business in Havasu licensed to sell alcohol for on-site consumption is considered a “cabaret.” It appears that special events that are licensed to sell alcohol would also be considered cabarets.
City code also defines “cabaret entertainment” as “a dance or other performance conducted for consideration for the purpose of entertaining others at a cabaret.” That would include dancing, singing, concerts, acting and more – when performed at a cabaret.
The cabaret section of city code specifically prohibits a person wearing “less than minimum attire” from providing entertainment at a cabaret or providing any other services including service of food or beverages. The code defines “minimum attire” as “opaque non-flesh colored fabric fully covering the genitals, pubic hair, vulva, mons veneris, anus, the breast area, and the buttocks area.” The city code also specifically defines what constitutes the “breast area” and the “buttocks area.”
Performers in a cabaret are required by the code to be 18 years or older, they must keep their entire body at least 6 feet away from all patrons while performing, and they cannot solicit or receive any gratuity or other payment from patrons. City code also prohibits cabaret entertainers from performing or simulating various sexual acts.
Violation of Havasu’s cabaret rules is a class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $2,500 or incarceration for up to 6 months.
(37) comments
So, looking back, do you think they realize their protesting is back-firing on them? I wouldn't really have even noticed the event and now, I'd buy people tickets.
For everyone’s edification this link will take you Lake Havasu City ordinances the “cabaret ordinance” copy and paste into your browser.
https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/lakehavasucity/latest/lakehavasu_az/0-0-0-6608#JD_Chapter9.26
Read it for yourself [thumbup][wink][smile] Deaton
Number of kids molested at a drag show vs a boy scout outing vs a couple of our large churches?
I think a couple of those guys in the picture are scout leaders at a local church!
Hey Joe!
How many of those performing in a drag show have been molested by an uncle or family friend?
How many of those pretending to be something they’re not are on prescription drugs?
How many of those are surrounded by individuals supporting their addiction?
How many of these individuals continue to live a fictitious life, supported by friends and family?
A number of public polling outfit’s have done extensive polling to determine what the exact size of the LGTBQ+, whatever is. It was determined that this demographic is approximately 5.0% for the U.S. population overall and >3.0% in Arizona. My question is why do 3.0% of the population have to be so up in everyone else’s face about their proclivities, with all the raunchy parades and demonstrations? Why can’t they keep it in their homes and bedrooms like everyone else does? For myself and I suspect 95% of the population could care less, as long as it’s consensual, what you do in the privacy of your homes and bedrooms. They make curtains and window blinds for a reason, use them! [thumbup][smile][smile][wink]
Worse things go on down at the channel, but I dont see anyone here saying keep it in your home and behind curtains! You are just showing the ignorance of what this town has become.
Gail, this is America, you have choices, if “what this town has become ” doesn’t suit you, make a choice! [thumbup][whistling][rolleyes][tongue]Deaton
Hahaha look who takes offense and supports the Channel comment of course you would. And not that it matters but already have, moving on to greener pastures because the good-hearted, welcoming small community Havasu used to be is not the Havasu of today. its is now filled with ignorance and hatred, embarrassing. But HEY- thank you for the advice, you may want to take your own advice. If you dont like what is coming here "The dreaded Drag Show" get a boot in the buttocks and leave.
Gail - he’s probably going to be in the show!
Glad to hear you exercised your right to choose Gail! Ain’t America Great! But no, I’m going hang out here in all the “ignorance and hatred”. Enjoy your greener pastures![thumbup][rolleyes][whistling][wink] Deaton
Hey [batman], I’ll blow you a kiss from the runway! Look for me, I’ll be in the “sea foam” green G-string outfit. C’ya there bat guy! [thumbup][tongue][love][rolleyes][wink] Deaton
Drag isn’t Trans and trans is not gay, so your 0 for 2. Now I’ve been happily married to another man for longer than most heterosexual couples I know, and I can tell you that every person I meet asks about my wife…dragging their sexuality assumptions and standards into the conversation. Given my line of work I’ve had plenty of business meetings in restaurants and cafes where Hetero men interrupt the meeting to gawk at waitresses or women walking past. If I stroll the streets, malls or Chanel I regularly see heterosexual couple’s embrace, kiss, walk arm in arm. If I dare show such public affection to my husband I am glared at and often jeered at. Meanwhile you, Nancy and Michelle want people like me to get back in the closet? To hell with you.
Christopher [love]!!! Absolutely!
No thanks Chris, I’ll be here for a some time longer. Who said anything about a “closet”? Not me? As I said, who cares where you are! [thumbup][huh][yawn][sleeping] Deaton
[thumbup][thumbup]
Here's an interesting tidbit for you, Do you even know why we have a cabaret code in Lake Havasu City?
It was adopted back in 1993 in reaction to a small group of residents complaining about the Road Runner Adult Entertainment business that was in Lake Havasu. The city then retroactively enforced the newly adopted ordinance on the business effectively shutting it down. The business decision to shut down was made due to the lengthy and expensive costs of fighting it in court, even though they possibly could have prevailed against the city.
It's believed that some city council member's wife was upset that he was frequenting the establishment at the time.
Some Lake Havasu City history that you won't find at the local museum...
HG - Do you actually remember the Coyote Bar behind Brake Masters?
Yes I do. and the one bar that Terry and Kelly had downtown, forget the name.
Wasn't it Scott and his brother Terry? They tried a Mexican Food Menu at one time.
That’s the one!
Kelly was Terry’s wife. I don’t think Scott really did much work then.
I had forgotten the wife was involved, there's no way I could name all of the businesses that failed there. One of LHC's 'cursed' buildings.
What an absolute embarrassment for Lake Havasu City. These people are creating an environment that caused the Colorado shootings. The hate needs to stop and our council needs to send a clear message that it will not be tolerated.
I agree Kevin. It is irresponsible to feed the hate here in Lake Havasu City. People who claim to stand for freedom attacking people who are enjoying their freedoms.
Worse they are claiming their “Christian morals give them no choice but to do so.”
If they had Christian morals they wouldn’t be judging anyone else.
It's surprising that so many in Lake Havasu are worried that this entertainment might convert them or their family! How insecure with their sexuality are they?
So the guy who stenciled each letter, made sure to use alternate color on each, put glitter on them, cut them out, and pasted them on a poster board, all with artistic flair, is upset with a drag show?
[lol]
He didn't make tryouts and he's mad!
[lol]
[beam][beam][beam]
“I hope the cabaret code gets updated to support the wants of the community,”
I find this comical, "support the wants of the community?... would that be support those that are so close minded to have to picket save our children from a Drag Show hahaha Having a show no matter who is performing is not going to turn Havasu into a drunken free for all orgy, that happens every weekend on Main Street but you don't see any of those right fighters down there picketing, just participating.
Since the mayor has an affiliation with the London Bridge Resort/convention center should the mayor recuse himself from the subject regarding the Drag Show, LBR convention center and cabarets?
I think the guy holding the sign should take him and his buddies and watch the show .
And given his sign one must wonder:
1. How many kids does he have?
2. Why can't he control them himself?
2a. Why do they insist on attending the drag show without his blessing, didn't he teach them filial piety?
3. Does he think the city is putting on the show?
4. Does he know what a drag show is?
5. Did he protest MASH?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.