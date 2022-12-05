The Lake Havasu City Council will hold a special meeting next week to discuss the limitations placed on “cabarets” in city code with lawyers.

The code defines a cabaret as a premises licensed to provide alcohol, so any changes to the code could impact any restaurant or bar that serves alcohol and provides entertainment such as live music.

Joe Joseph

So, looking back, do you think they realize their protesting is back-firing on them? I wouldn't really have even noticed the event and now, I'd buy people tickets.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

For everyone’s edification this link will take you Lake Havasu City ordinances the “cabaret ordinance” copy and paste into your browser.

https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/lakehavasucity/latest/lakehavasu_az/0-0-0-6608#JD_Chapter9.26

Read it for yourself [thumbup][wink][smile] Deaton

Joe Joseph

Number of kids molested at a drag show vs a boy scout outing vs a couple of our large churches?

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

I think a couple of those guys in the picture are scout leaders at a local church!

Your Welcome

Hey Joe!

How many of those performing in a drag show have been molested by an uncle or family friend?

How many of those pretending to be something they’re not are on prescription drugs?

How many of those are surrounded by individuals supporting their addiction?

How many of these individuals continue to live a fictitious life, supported by friends and family?

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

A number of public polling outfit’s have done extensive polling to determine what the exact size of the LGTBQ+, whatever is. It was determined that this demographic is approximately 5.0% for the U.S. population overall and >3.0% in Arizona. My question is why do 3.0% of the population have to be so up in everyone else’s face about their proclivities, with all the raunchy parades and demonstrations? Why can’t they keep it in their homes and bedrooms like everyone else does? For myself and I suspect 95% of the population could care less, as long as it’s consensual, what you do in the privacy of your homes and bedrooms. They make curtains and window blinds for a reason, use them! [thumbup][smile][smile][wink]

Gail Lord

Worse things go on down at the channel, but I dont see anyone here saying keep it in your home and behind curtains! You are just showing the ignorance of what this town has become.

Report Add Reply
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Gail, this is America, you have choices, if “what this town has become ” doesn’t suit you, make a choice! [thumbup][whistling][rolleyes][tongue]Deaton

Gail Lord

Hahaha look who takes offense and supports the Channel comment of course you would. And not that it matters but already have, moving on to greener pastures because the good-hearted, welcoming small community Havasu used to be is not the Havasu of today. its is now filled with ignorance and hatred, embarrassing. But HEY- thank you for the advice, you may want to take your own advice. If you dont like what is coming here "The dreaded Drag Show" get a boot in the buttocks and leave.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Gail - he’s probably going to be in the show!

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Glad to hear you exercised your right to choose Gail! Ain’t America Great! But no, I’m going hang out here in all the “ignorance and hatred”. Enjoy your greener pastures![thumbup][rolleyes][whistling][wink] Deaton

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Hey [batman], I’ll blow you a kiss from the runway! Look for me, I’ll be in the “sea foam” green G-string outfit. C’ya there bat guy! [thumbup][tongue][love][rolleyes][wink] Deaton

Christopher Gallaga

Drag isn’t Trans and trans is not gay, so your 0 for 2. Now I’ve been happily married to another man for longer than most heterosexual couples I know, and I can tell you that every person I meet asks about my wife…dragging their sexuality assumptions and standards into the conversation. Given my line of work I’ve had plenty of business meetings in restaurants and cafes where Hetero men interrupt the meeting to gawk at waitresses or women walking past. If I stroll the streets, malls or Chanel I regularly see heterosexual couple’s embrace, kiss, walk arm in arm. If I dare show such public affection to my husband I am glared at and often jeered at. Meanwhile you, Nancy and Michelle want people like me to get back in the closet? To hell with you.

Gail Lord

Christopher [love]!!! Absolutely!

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

No thanks Chris, I’ll be here for a some time longer. Who said anything about a “closet”? Not me? As I said, who cares where you are! [thumbup][huh][yawn][sleeping] Deaton

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

[thumbup][thumbup]

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Here's an interesting tidbit for you, Do you even know why we have a cabaret code in Lake Havasu City?

It was adopted back in 1993 in reaction to a small group of residents complaining about the Road Runner Adult Entertainment business that was in Lake Havasu. The city then retroactively enforced the newly adopted ordinance on the business effectively shutting it down. The business decision to shut down was made due to the lengthy and expensive costs of fighting it in court, even though they possibly could have prevailed against the city.

It's believed that some city council member's wife was upset that he was frequenting the establishment at the time.

Some Lake Havasu City history that you won't find at the local museum...

Joe Joseph

HG - Do you actually remember the Coyote Bar behind Brake Masters?

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Yes I do. and the one bar that Terry and Kelly had downtown, forget the name.

Joe Joseph

Wasn't it Scott and his brother Terry? They tried a Mexican Food Menu at one time.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

That’s the one!

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Kelly was Terry’s wife. I don’t think Scott really did much work then.

Joe Joseph

I had forgotten the wife was involved, there's no way I could name all of the businesses that failed there. One of LHC's 'cursed' buildings.

Kevin Murphy

What an absolute embarrassment for Lake Havasu City. These people are creating an environment that caused the Colorado shootings. The hate needs to stop and our council needs to send a clear message that it will not be tolerated.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

I agree Kevin. It is irresponsible to feed the hate here in Lake Havasu City. People who claim to stand for freedom attacking people who are enjoying their freedoms.

Christopher Gallaga

Worse they are claiming their “Christian morals give them no choice but to do so.”

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

If they had Christian morals they wouldn’t be judging anyone else.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

It's surprising that so many in Lake Havasu are worried that this entertainment might convert them or their family! How insecure with their sexuality are they?

Nice Try

So the guy who stenciled each letter, made sure to use alternate color on each, put glitter on them, cut them out, and pasted them on a poster board, all with artistic flair, is upset with a drag show?

Christopher Gallaga

[lol]

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

He didn't make tryouts and he's mad!

Gail Lord

[lol]

Joe Joseph

[beam][beam][beam]

Gail Lord

“I hope the cabaret code gets updated to support the wants of the community,”

I find this comical, "support the wants of the community?... would that be support those that are so close minded to have to picket save our children from a Drag Show hahaha Having a show no matter who is performing is not going to turn Havasu into a drunken free for all orgy, that happens every weekend on Main Street but you don't see any of those right fighters down there picketing, just participating.

Yankee Doodle
Yankee Doodle

Since the mayor has an affiliation with the London Bridge Resort/convention center should the mayor recuse himself from the subject regarding the Drag Show, LBR convention center and cabarets?

BW64
Rob Ryder

I think the guy holding the sign should take him and his buddies and watch the show .

Christopher Gallaga

And given his sign one must wonder:

1. How many kids does he have?

2. Why can't he control them himself?

2a. Why do they insist on attending the drag show without his blessing, didn't he teach them filial piety?

3. Does he think the city is putting on the show?

4. Does he know what a drag show is?

5. Did he protest MASH?

