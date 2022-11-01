Downtown Catalyst

This artist’s rendering of the Downtown Catalyst Project from January shows what the park could look like during an event. The project is planned for the area that is now Springberg-McAndrew Park. This images shows a bird’s eye view of the park from the intersection of McCulloch and Querio Drive.

 Courtesy

Designs for the long-planned Downtown Catalyst project on Main Street are nearly complete, and Lake Havasu City expects to get its first detailed price estimates for the project in the next few weeks.

During the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting last week, Parks and Rec Director Mike Keane told the board that Dig Studios was nearing the end of its 90% designs of the space at the corner of McCulloch and Quiero – which includes not only the layout of the park but also the types of materials used in construction. Keane said Dig Studios expected to have those designs submitted to the city by the end of last week, which will allow price estimates to be developed for the project by mid-November.

