Designs for the long-planned Downtown Catalyst project on Main Street are nearly complete, and Lake Havasu City expects to get its first detailed price estimates for the project in the next few weeks.
During the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting last week, Parks and Rec Director Mike Keane told the board that Dig Studios was nearing the end of its 90% designs of the space at the corner of McCulloch and Quiero – which includes not only the layout of the park but also the types of materials used in construction. Keane said Dig Studios expected to have those designs submitted to the city by the end of last week, which will allow price estimates to be developed for the project by mid-November.
Keane said Dig Studios will then present the designs and cost estimates to the City Council at its second meeting in November or the first meeting in December, for the council to determine how to proceed.
“That City Council meeting is going to be an important one for this project,” said board member Kyler Cox. “I think we will really see a direction and we will get a lot of great input from the entire council on what direction they want to go with this.”
Keane told the board that, since its last meeting in October, there have been some discussions about adding a drop off area that could be used at events by people that need extra assistance – such as wheelchairs or strollers. He said the decision has also been made to remove some of the “additional amenities” – mostly furniture – from the designs. He said the city can plan on purchasing those items themselves.
Keane said Havasu is also interested in adding some bike racks to the property, due to the increase in electric bikes around town recently.
“A few years ago I wouldn’t have said Havasu is the most bike friendly community because you have to go back up the hill,” Keane said. “Now, with the explosion of electric bikes it is a lot easier and you see a lot more bicycles around. So we will want to include some bike racks.”
Following up on last month’s meeting, Keane noted that the city continues to look at water use and water conservation as the plans get finalized. Keane said there may be fewer trees in the final designs as a result, especially on the northern portion of the property. Keane also noted that the lot currently includes 56,000 square feet of grass, in answer to a question brought up last month. Keane said the designs for the park would reduce the amount of turf by about 60% - to 23,000 square feet.
Board member Alexis Wolf said she took some time to visit McCulloch and Quiero during the recent Relics and Rods event and talked to about 10 to 15 people who happened to be in the area to get their thoughts.
Wolf reported that the plan to include permanent bathrooms at the park was widely supported by everyone she spoke with, and residents generally seemed to like the plan to include more shaded areas and places to sit in the gathering space.
“Pretty much everybody was in favor of it,” Wolf said.
Wolf said she also heard a comment that putting benches in the park could make it an attractive place for intoxicated people to sleep – due to its proximity to several bars on Main Street. She said someone also brought up a concern about the restrooms attracting transients to the area.
“There are definitely some pros and cons,” Wolf said. “I am really itching to see those final numbers.”
Cox said he believes that those are concerns that can be resolved fairly easily. He noted that the city wouldn’t shut down Rotary Park just because some transient people sleep there.
“I don’t think that is a big concern in my mind, at least,” Cox said. “I think we have a great police department here that can enforce the laws when they need to be enforced.”
The Parks and Recreation Board has discussed a wide variety of possibilities for that space over the past year during the monthly updates to the board as the designs have progressed. Although board members have said they want to see the cost estimates for construction before coming up with a solid recommendation for City Council, Cox noted that the board seems to be more or less on the same page about what the community would like to see.
“What do we want?” Cox asked. “Do we just want an open grass field? Do we want an event space? Do we want a parking lot? Those are all big things and those are all concerns that have been brought up to this board. It sounds to me, at least here tonight, that there is a pretty large consensus that the community wants an event space.”
