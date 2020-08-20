Correction: The photo taken in the mayor's office does not depict alcohol, according to City Manager Jess Knudson. The story has been updated.
The Lake Havasu City Council will hold an executive session on Tuesday to evaluate City Manager Jess Knudson after some potentially embarrassing videos and photos of Knudson were distributed along with an anonymous letter.
Today’s News-Herald received a DVD with the videos and photos in question about a week and a half ago, and multiple City Council members said they received similar packages at about the same time. The video and letter were posted on Youtube on Wednesday by someone with the username AVS Lawn Turds.
The series of videos include Knudson and a woman that the letter identifies as Bethany Jewett. One of the videos shows Knudson sitting at a local bar as Jewett sings along to the music. There are also a couple videos of Knudson and Jewett drinking what appears to be beer on a balcony, and a couple videos of Jewett and Knudson in a public pool, apparently at a resort in Mexico. There is also a photo of Jewett which was taken in the Lake Havasu City Mayor’s office. That photo includes a reflection of Knudson who took the photo.
The anonymous letter makes several additional allegations and claims that Knudson should be fired for the extra circular activities shown in the videos. It also derides Knudson’s management style and claims that he has severed all communication with city staff and department heads.
“I take complete responsibility for my actions that took place outside of the workplace,” Knudson said. “I would like to clarify that the assumptions made by the anonymous individual posting the video are not true in any way, whatsoever. I hold myself to a higher standard, as I should. Wherever I am I represent Lake Havasu City. My misbehavior is out of character. I am embarrassed, frustrated, and regretful.”
Knudson said he has never had a physical relationship with Jewett, who he described as, “truly a friend.”
Jewett was briefly employed by the city as a dispatcher, but was fired in March after being arrested for firing a gun within city limits. According to the police report Jewett called the police after she had fired at a coyote out her back window on March 6. Jewett reportedly told the police she was concerned about the coyote hurting her dog, but she told police that the dog was in her room with her when she fired the shot. Jewett also told police she had been drinking that night.
Because the dog was not in immediate danger when the shot was fired, Jewett was arrested and charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct with a weapon, but that charge was later dropped and replaced with a misdemeanor.
Jewett declined to speak with Today’s News-Herald reporters Thursday evening.
Knudson and Mayor Cal Sheehy both said that Knudson was not involved in either the hiring or firing of Jewett.
Sheehy said he called the executive session prior to Tuesday’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting for the council to discuss the videos and accusations.
“The integrity of the city is of upmost importance to our community,” Sheehy said. “Whenever that integrity is jeopardized the council will act quickly to resolve whatever that issue may be. That is what we will do in this matter as well.”
Sheehy said it is premature to discuss what actions might be taken until the City Council has a change to discuss it.
“Of course I am disappointed in our city manager and his choice of behavior,” said Councilmember Michelle Lin. “As far as what action is going to take place I really can’t comment on that until we meet on Tuesday. To be honest, I have not spoken to the city manager myself. I know this sounds crazy, but there are two sides to every story so I have to let him have his say about the part he has taken in this. But however this comes out I’m disappointed. We will see what happens on Tuesday. I can’t really say much more than that.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he saw the videos and agrees that it is an example of poor judgement, but noted that nothing in the video or even the anonymous allegations appear to be illegal. He also said that the allegations about Knudson’s lack of communication with other city workers does not fit with his own personal experience with the city manager.
Dolan said he is also suspicious of whomever sent the anonymous letter, saying someone has been sending similar typewriter-style anonymous letters about Knudson since Dolan first joined the council two years ago – about the same time Knudson was hired as the city manager. Dolan said that until now the anonymous letter haven’t included any specific allegations or information, but rather general attacks saying Knudson can’t be trusted and calling for him to be fired.
“We have been getting anonymous stuff for a while now,” Dolan said. “I don’t put much credit into anonymous information, especially when there is nothing to show... Somebody who found this is definitely out to get him, and why do they want him replaced? What is there motivation to try to replace the new guy that just came in?”
(10) comments
Just watched the video. I want to know who filmed this stuff, and who sent it in. Looks like all the same person...her! But personally I am offended by the invasion of their privacy. If this person would like to come forward, and share all information then I feel like something can be done. But to anonymously send this stuff in, looks like extortion to me.
Wow, not sure how city council can even consider keeping this guy. I don't have a problem with him going to Mexico and being a total drunk with whoever he wants to, or going to a local bar and doing what he wants. His drunken behavior just shows a complete lack of character but he obviously doesn't care about his reputation or integrity for the position he holds. Here is the problem, he brings an ex city employee who was fired into city hall after hours (12:30am) and proceeds to take pictures of the ex-employee in the mayors office (and does who knows what else while in the office). If any other city employee did the same thing they would have already been terminated, so you can not make excuses and give this guy a break because he is the city manager. Also he is at the bar on July 13th according to the video, which is after the governor's order to shut down bars, why is he so special and not being accountable to what everyone else is being forced to do during these times. I don't feel sorry for this guy and our council needs to step up, have a spine and move on from this guy - he did it to himself. Any yes Mr. Dolan nothing he did is "illegal" but employees get fired all the time for things that are not "illegal"
Blowing off steam on vacation. Been there done that. Pic in Cals office needs to be addressed.
RE OPEN HAVASU!!!! THE VIRUS IS THE FEAR!!
What conclusion is supposed to be drawn from any improprieties in the DVD or associated documentation? Are these photos from a person involved with the subject in a previous failed relationship? What City Policy or Procedures Bulletin is being violated here? What is wrong with vacationing in Mexico and sharing a kodak moment with a "friend"? Is there anything that prohibits the Grand poo-bah from associating with or dating an employee, past or present? Were the photo's taken in the Mayor's office?, at a bar or on a patio with the consumption of liquid refreshment taken during working hours? If so, some form admonishment may be required, i.e., for drinking on the job! Was the fired city dispatcher photographed with Mr. Knudsen at these locations pure coincidence? If so, who cares? The big question appears to be a moral one and that is whether the City Manager is married and is a family man and that is a matter to be addressed behind closed doors and at home! The inference regarding Mr. Knudsen's job performance does not present a good picture as anyone in a management position is required to communicate with others and the only question about the position for a city of 50,000 plus is the handsome starting salary/perks associated and the substantial salary increase in what appeared to be a questionable reward in a very short time period! Whether the previous administration performed due diligence and vetting during the hiring process is a discussion for another day.
start cleaning out the swamp in the city now
the swam in this city is the council and the planning commission.
Just watched the video ,this idiot needs to go NOW!
YouTube search avs lawn turd
Can’t find it on YouTube. Do you have a link?
If it wasn't illegal then it shouldn't even be an issue. And if this kind of thing has been going on since this person was put into office, then the city manager and person sending the anonymous material should have been looked into long ago.
