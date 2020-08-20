The Lake Havasu City Council will hold an executive session on Tuesday to evaluate City Manager Jess Knudson after some potentially embarrassing videos and photos of Knudson were distributed along with an anonymous letter.
Today’s News-Herald received a DVD with the videos and photos in question about a week and a half ago, and multiple City Council members said they received similar packages at about the same time. The video and letter were posted on Youtube on Wednesday by someone with the username AVS Lawn Turds.
The series of videos include Knudson and a woman that the letter identifies as Bethany Jewett. One of the videos shows Knudson sitting at a local bar as Jewett sings along to the music. There are also a couple videos of Knudson and Jewett drinking what appears to be beer on a balcony, and a couple videos of Jewett and Knudson in a public pool, apparently at a resort in Mexico. There is also a photo of Jewett which was taken in the Lake Havasu City Mayor’s office in which she appears to be holding alcohol. That photo includes a reflection of Knudson who took the photo.
The anonymous letter makes several additional allegations and claims that Knudson should be fired for the extra circular activities shown in the videos. It also derides Knudson’s management style and claims that he has severed all communication with city staff and department heads.
“I take complete responsibility for my actions that took place outside of the workplace,” Knudson said. “I would like to clarify that the assumptions made by the anonymous individual posting the video are not true in any way, whatsoever. I hold myself to a higher standard, as I should. Wherever I am I represent Lake Havasu City. My misbehavior is out of character. I am embarrassed, frustrated, and regretful.”
Knudson said he has never had a physical relationship with Jewett, who he described as, “truly a friend.”
Jewett was briefly employed by the city as a dispatcher, but was fired in March after being arrested for firing a gun within city limits. According to the police report Jewett called the police after she had fired at a coyote out her back window on March 6. Jewett reportedly told the police she was concerned about the coyote hurting her dog, but she told police that the dog was in her room with her when she fired the shot. Jewett also told police she had been drinking that night.
Because the dog was not in immediate danger when the shot was fired, Jewett was arrested and charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct with a weapon, but that charge was later dropped and replaced with a misdemeanor.
Jewett declined to speak with Today’s News-Herald reporters Thursday evening.
Knudson and Mayor Cal Sheehy both said that Knudson was not involved in either the hiring or firing of Jewett.
Sheehy said he called the executive session prior to Tuesday’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting for the council to discuss the videos and accusations.
“The integrity of the city is of upmost importance to our community,” Sheehy said. “Whenever that integrity is jeopardized the council will act quickly to resolve whatever that issue may be. That is what we will do in this matter as well.”
Sheehy said it is premature to discuss what actions might be taken until the City Council has a change to discuss it.
“Of course I am disappointed in our city manager and his choice of behavior,” said Councilmember Michelle Lin. “As far as what action is going to take place I really can’t comment on that until we meet on Tuesday. To be honest, I have not spoken to the city manager myself. I know this sounds crazy, but there are two sides to every story so I have to let him have his say about the part he has taken in this. But however this comes out I’m disappointed. We will see what happens on Tuesday. I can’t really say much more than that.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he saw the videos and agrees that it is an example of poor judgement, but noted that nothing in the video or even the anonymous allegations appear to be illegal. He also said that the allegations about Knudson’s lack of communication with other city workers does not fit with his own personal experience with the city manager.
Dolan said he is also suspicious of whomever sent the anonymous letter, saying someone has been sending similar typewriter-style anonymous letters about Knudson since Dolan first joined the council two years ago – about the same time Knudson was hired as the city manager. Dolan said that until now the anonymous letter haven’t included any specific allegations or information, but rather general attacks saying Knudson can’t be trusted and calling for him to be fired.
“We have been getting anonymous stuff for a while now,” Dolan said. “I don’t put much credit into anonymous information, especially when there is nothing to show... Somebody who found this is definitely out to get him, and why do they want him replaced? What is there motivation to try to replace the new guy that just came in?”
