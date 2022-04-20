Budget planning season is starting to kick into high gear for the Lake Havasu City Council.
The council will hold a its first budget work session today where councilmembers will take a look at the first draft of the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan for next fiscal year. The plan lays out spending and identifies funding for large projects in Havasu, scheduling them out between FY2022-23 and FY2026-27.
“The city team has been working for several months on putting together a fully funded capital improvement plan for consideration by the council,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “During the meeting we will be hoping for some feedback from the public as well. The goal here is to put together a five-year CIP for the general fund and the various enterprise funds that the city operates. We will talk about what projects go where, the focus and priorities of the residents of the community, and how that is reflected in the CIP.”
The work session will be open to the public like any City Council meeting, but no formal vote will be taken during Thursday’s work session. The session will include a presentation from city staff going over the proposed projects and schedule identified in the Capital Improvement Plan, and councilmembers and citizens will have an opportunity to provide input on those plans so they can be adjusted before the plan is officially adopted in June.
Knudson said the work session format allows for a more free flowing conversation between the council and city staff than a regular City Council meeting does.
Knudson said city staff will also discuss how current supply chain issues and inflation are affecting some of the projects in the current CIP and how decisions are made about when to complete those projects when such issues arise.
The work session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
