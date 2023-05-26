MIchele Lin

Michele Lin

A Lake Havasu City Councilmember walked out of the executive session during which the council evaluated the top three city staff positions. But details surrounding the incident are sparse – at least for now – due to the confidentiality requirements in state statute surrounding discussions held during executive session.

The executive session was held to conduct employee evaluations of City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli. Those are the top three employees on Havasu’s city staff. They are the only three staff positions that are hired by and answer directly to the council.

