A Lake Havasu City Councilmember walked out of the executive session during which the council evaluated the top three city staff positions. But details surrounding the incident are sparse – at least for now – due to the confidentiality requirements in state statute surrounding discussions held during executive session.
The executive session was held to conduct employee evaluations of City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli. Those are the top three employees on Havasu’s city staff. They are the only three staff positions that are hired by and answer directly to the council.
When asked by Today’s News-Herald, Councilmember Michele Lin confirmed that she walked out near the end of the negotiations during Tuesday’s meeting.
“The most I can say is I wasn’t in agreement with the process of how the evaluations were done this year, compared to how they were done in the past,” Lin said. “That was part of the reason, the other part I can’t talk about.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she supported Lin’s decision to leave early. The rest of the council declined to comment when asked specifically about Lin’s exit, including councilmembers Jim Dolan, David Lane, Cameron Moses, Jeni Coke and Mayor Cal Sheehy.
“Because the repercussions of talking about things that occurred in executive session have pretty stark consequences, I don’t feel comfortable talking about that,” Sheehy said. “If that occurred, it happened during the process of the meeting, so I don’t want to get involved in that.”
Although conversations held in executive session are confidential, any action that comes as a result of those discussions has to be taken during a public hearing. After the executive session on Tuesday, the council held a public hearing about the employee evaluations during the subsequent regular council meeting. During that hearing the council voted 5-1-1 to give Knudson, Garry, and Kalauli a “favorable” review and to direct staff to “draft employment contracts as discussed in executive session.”
Lin was the only councilmember to vote against that motion, while Campbell abstained from the vote.
Campbell said she decided to abstain from the vote because she didn’t agree with the motion that was made. Campbell said she would have preferred a motion to consider each employee individually, rather than lumping everyone together in the same motion.
Another executive session has been scheduled for Thursday to wrap up the evaluations. Sheehy said the conversation will pick up right where they left off on Tuesday, when the executive session had to be ended in order for councilmembers to return to the council chambers for the regular meeting scheduled for the same night.
“It is just a continuation, because we literally ran out of time,” Sheehy said. “We need more time to finish the contract negotiations. This year is not only the evaluations of the three appointed positions, but it’s also the contract renegotiations for those positions as well. So we will just continue where we had to stop because we ran up against the clock on Tuesday.”
Although Thursday’s executive session will also be closed to the public in order for the council to discuss personnel matters, the issue is expected to come before the council for a public hearing during its next meeting – scheduled for June 13. At that time, the negotiated contracts will be available for public review, and councilmembers will be able to speak more freely on the topic.
Evaluation process
Lin, who is in her ninth year on the council, said the process that the council used this year for employee evaluations wasn’t the same has it has been in the past. Although she said that wasn’t the main reason she walked out of the meeting, she admitted that it was a factor.
“There has always been a process, and I just believe that this year the process was not consistent with the way we have done things in the past,” Lin said.
But councilmembers Dolan and Moses both said that the specific process used to evaluate the city employees has never been exactly the same.
“It is always a little bit different every year because it is coordinated by the Vice Mayor, but ultimately it is the review of the three staff that council has purview over,” Dolan said.
Dolan and Moses also both said they feel comfortable with the process that was used this year.
“The process doesn’t really matter to me,” Moses said. “I evaluate and meet with the three employees every single week, and I talk with stakeholders and employees every single week. So I could do the evaluation today, I could do it tomorrow, I could do it in six months. So whatever the process is – if the Vice Mayor makes a presentation to us – that is fine. But I have my own information to go off of anyway.”
Sheehy said that from his perspective the same general process is used every year to conduct the evaluations, and it was used again this year. But Sheehy did admit that some of the details may change from year to year. Sheehy said that process starts with the mayor appointing the vice mayor to take the lead on the evaluations, and the vice mayor gives a presentation to the rest of the council during the executive session to share what they have learned.
“The process is always pretty much the same. The vice mayor gathers information and shares it. That is really how it has always been. Sometimes it is done verbally, sometimes it’s done by filling out forms and sometimes it is done by other means. But it’s pretty much the same,” Sheehy said. “Every vice mayor has a different spin on how they do it. Some meet with stakeholders face to face, others gather information throughout the year of working with the team members. So maybe perceptions could be that way, but I don’t feel there is a strong difference from the process that we have used in the past.”
Vice Mayor Lane declined to discuss how the process has worked in past years, citing the confidentiality requirements surrounding executive sessions, but he said he can share the process that he personally goes through to conduct the reviews.
“I meet with them throughout the year,” Lane said. “So my evaluation is not just on this particular day, I evaluate them the entire year for the entire term of their contract. I meet with all three of our employees on a regular basis to talk about their job performance and all of that. Then throughout the year I attend various events with them, and I watch and critique them throughout the year.”
Lane said he has used that same process ever year he has been on council – including previous years he has served as the vice mayor – and said he has always conducted employee evaluations that way going back to his days as a supervisor for California Highway Patrol.
