The remodel of the former Havasu Fitness gym into Lake Havasu City’s first municipal courthouse has been going smoothly through the first few months of the project. City officials say the courthouse is still on track to open around the end of 2023.

During the City Council meeting last week, City Manager Jess Knudson provided a quick update on what has been going on over the past few months behind the opaque screen fence set up along 92 Acoma Blvd. Knudson told the council that demolition of the existing interior began in January and has since been completed.

