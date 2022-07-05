Voters will start weighing in on a variety of local, state, and national political races as early voting in the 2022 Primary Election kicks off today. Those not satisfied with the candidates on the ballot in any particular race may be tempted to write-in their own preferred option, but in Arizona not all write-in votes are counted.
Mohave County Election Director Allen Tempert said prospective write-in candidates must fill out nomination papers and submit them to the officer in charge of that particular election by the deadline – which is 40 days before the election for most races on the ballot. For city offices such as mayor and City Council write-in candidates must have filed with the city clerk, county elections are filed with the county elections department, school board candidates go through the county school superintendent, and candidates for state and federal office go through the Arizona Secretary of State.
So what happens to a City Council write-in vote for that friendly neighbor down the street who seems knowledgeable about the town, or a write-in vote to send Mickey Mouse to Congress?
Nothing.
Arizona State Statute is clear on that point: “Any person who does not file a timely nomination paper shall not be counted in the tally of ballots.”
But votes for any official write-in candidate will be tallied and voters in Lake Havasu City will have a few viable options that won’t be listed on the ballot.
Havasu has an official write-in option in both of its local races in the 2022 primary election. Frankie Lyons has filed her paperwork to run for mayor, challenging incumbent Mayor Cal Sheehy who will be the only candidate listed on the ballot. Timothy Trayer has filed as a write-in candidate for City Council, adding to the field of six candidates who will be on the ballot competing for three open seats.
In the primary election, the Democratic ballot will not have any candidates listed on the ballot for the party’s nomination for Congressman in District 9 but there are two write-in candidates seeking the nomination – David Lucier of Tempe and Gene Scharer of Buckeye. Meanwhile, Jack Harper of Surprise has filed to run as a write-in candidate for the Republican nomination in District 9 where he will compete against four candidates on the ballot.
Write-in votes for properly nominated candidates will be counted and tallied, but traditionally write-in candidates face a steep uphill battle to win the election. Tempert said no write-in candidate has been elected to office in Mohave County in the last 20 years.
Mayor
Frankie Lyons pulled papers in January to run for Lake Havasu City Mayor, but said her special needs son whom she looks after had a medical emergency that prevented her from turning in the paperwork needed to be placed on the ballot by the deadline. So Lyons continued her campaign as a write-in candidate and turned in her paperwork to make sure all votes for her are counted.
“I am here, and I want the best for our community,” Lyons said. “I’m just tired of being misled and our community not getting the information that they should have during council meetings when they ask questions to our leadership.”
Lyons was born in Las Vegas and is a US Army veteran, serving in the Women’s Army Corps stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington. Lyons moved to Havasu from Huntington Beach, California in 2004 to get away from the heavy traffic and safety concerns associated with Southern California. Lyons worked for Peet’s Coffee as a local distributor in Havasu until she retired. Since her retirement she said she has focused on taking care of her son, while also staying involved with various local veteran organizations and non-profit organizations in town. Lyons is the CEO of Veterans United Arizona.
Lyons said one of her top priorities, if elected, is water – she doesn’t think that the city should be approving so many new pools. She also has concerns about electricity, in the event that water levels drop too low for hydroelectric power to be generated by the Hoover Dam. She said she also believes that the city has to do more to address the challenge of housing that the local workforce can afford, and thinks the city should re-examine how much money it gives to Go Lake Havasu each year to advertise the city and promote tourism.
“This is already a destination just because of the London Bridge, the resort, and what we have here to offer,” Lyons said.
Even as a write-in candidate, Lyons said she likes her chances in the race for mayor.
“I think they are pretty good because a lot of people are just tired of being misled and their tax dollars being misspent,” Lyons said. “We spend more money on stuff that doesn’t really produce safety and bringing out community back together.”
City Council
Trayer said he ended up running as a write-in candidate this year because he didn’t commit to running in the 2022 election until after the deadline to get on the ballot had passed.
“It turns out being a write-in candidate has the benefit of skipping some red tape as far as signatures are concerned,” Trayer said.
Trayer said he is aware of the disadvantages of being a write-in candidate, but believes that he can still earn a seat on the council by going directly to the citizens.
“I’m definitely looking at an uphill battle,” he said. “I think if I can reach out to the people in my community that don’t generally vote and get them to understand it’s their obligation to vote, and to choose someone that reflects their values. It’s important to choose people who share common goals with them, as opposed to whomever has the shiniest sign.”
Trayer has been in Havasu for 20 years now. He is originally from Southern California, but moved to Havasu full time in 2002 because he was looking to buy a house and the market here in Havasu was much more affordable than the prices in California.
Trayer said his main focus, if elected to council, would be Havasu’s youth.
“My top priority is the children of Lake Havasu,” he said. “I believe it’s the city’s responsibility to invest in their future. I’m not an expert in civil engineering or community budgeting, but I do understand that if the city can allocate for new pickleball courts every other year, then there’s money available to invest somewhere for children.”
Congress
Lucier said he hadn’t planned on running for office in 2022, but that changed after a conversation with some Democratic Party leaders gave him the nudge he needed to throw his hat into the ring for District 9’s seat in the US House of Representatives.
“There were several motivations, not the least of which is running against Paul Gosar who I feel is not just un-American – he is anti-American,” Lucier said. “Having fought three wars across four tours in five countries I feel a sense of duty and responsibility to defend our Constitution. I feel Paul Gosar is anathema to the Constitution and its principles and values.”
By the time he decided to run it was too late to secure a spot on the ballot, but Lucier was able to submit his paperwork to qualify as a write-in candidate on June 18.
Lucier has been a resident of Tempe since 1995 but has lived all over the country. He was born in Tallahassee, Florida into a large family with 10 siblings before moving to Rochester, New York for grade school and St. Louis, Missouri for high school. Lucier joined the Army after high school where he spent three years – two in training and one on active duty in Vietnam. After leaving the Army Lucier moved to Arizona to work while attending Arizona State University for a degree in political science. After graduating from ASU Lucier spent most of his professional career in telecommunication finance in multiple different states, but after 9-11 he worked in contract security in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Lucier said, if elected, his top priorities would include education and training, jobs and economic opportunity, health and wellness, natural resources, and veterans’ benefits.
He said he knows running as a write-in candidate is an uphill battle, but he told Today’s News-Herald he is confident in his chances.
“I’m no stranger to challenge,” he said. “In my early days as a US Army Special Forces Vietnam combat veteran I ran special operations on the Ho Chi Min Trail and along the border. We were always outgunned and surrounded. That is a challenge. I managed to survive and thrive through that whole process. This is the same kind of thing I think. We are being surrounded by anti-government rhetoric and anti-American behavior. I know it is going to be a challenge, but I’m in it to win it.”
Today’s News-Herald was not able to reach Scharer or Harper for comment on Tuesday. Scharer submitted his paperwork to run as a write-in candidate on June 20 while Harper filed back on April 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.