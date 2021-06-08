Lake Havasu City published a Truth in Taxation notice Monday that informed citizens of the city’s intention to collect more property taxes next fiscal year – but the property tax rate itself is expected to remain the same as it has been for the past four years.
The notice of tax increase, published in Monday’s edition of Today’s News-Herald, reports that Havasu’s proposed plan for property taxes in Fiscal Year 2021-22 would increase the total amount of property taxes collected by the city from existing homes by $259,751 – 4.9% more than this year. Additional property taxes resulting from new construction are not included in the notice, in accordance with state statute.
The increase in taxes collected reflects a jump in assessed property values within the city limits, but City Councilmembers have said that their intention is to keep the city’s property tax rate at 0.6718 per $1,000 of assessed value.
“This will be the fifth year in a row that the tax rate has remained the same without any increases at all,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “The Truth in Taxation notice that people saw in the paper (on Monday) is because we will see an increase in revenue because of the assessed value. So we then, by law, have to do a truth in taxation posting for our citizens so that they understand that there is a difference.”
As the Truth in Taxation notice points out, Havasu’s property tax rate of 0.6718 means a home with an assessed value of $100,000 would pay $67.18 in property taxes to the city next year. It says if the city were to keep the tax levy flat, that same home would pay $64.03 – a property tax rate of 0.6403.
The city has reported assessed values within Havasu’s city limits have increased by almost $49 million over the last 12 months to about $835 million. Those values are determined by the Mohave County Assessor.
According to Lake Havasu City’s official tentative budget forms, which were approved by the City Council at its meeting Tuesday, the city expects to collect a total of $5,607,695 in property taxes next year which is actually $328,162 more than the city collected last year. The roughly $68,000 left out of the total reported in the public notice is attributed to new construction.
The City Council adopts Havasu’s property tax rate every year as part of the annual budget process. Sheehy said the council looks at the revenue forecasts, including property tax revenue, provided by city staff and attempts to determine if that revenue is enough to provide city services.
“We have been able to provide the level of service to our citizens that they expect of us without having to increase taxes,” Sheehy said. “We do it because it is the most fiscally responsible thing to do for our citizens and it allows us to still achieve the goals of the city, and serve our citizens.”
Although Havasu has kept the tax rate at 0.6718 since 2017-18, that rate has resulted in the city collecting more money each year since. In all, the city expects to collect about $1.2 million more in property taxes next year than it did in 2017-18 when the current rate was first adopted.
Sheehy said leaving the rate the same for the last four years while allowing the amount levied to increase has helped the city keep up with inflation and other various cost increases the city deals with in order to provide services.
But the city hasn’t always dealt with its property taxes that way.
In FY2009-10, Havasu’s tax rate of 0.5834 brought in about $4.9 million to the city, but that plummeted to about $4.1 million the next year – with the same property tax rate – due to a decline in home values as a result of the recession. The assessed values continued to fall in 2011-12, so the city elected to increase its tax rate to 0.7264 which managed to keep the property tax levy flat at about $4.1 million in revenue for the city.
Havasu’s property tax rate continued to climb slowly each year after that, reaching a high of 0.7408 in 2014-15. The property tax rate was then reduced in each of the next three fiscal years down to the 0.6718 the city still uses today.
According to a press release from the city, Havasu’s property taxes account for 6.7 percent of Havasu property owners’ total property tax bill. The rest goes to Mohave County, the Lake Havasu Unified School District, Mohave County Community College, and various special taxing districts.
Lake Havasu City is scheduled to hold a public hearing on its proposed property taxes for next fiscal year on June 22 during a regular City Council meeting. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
(1) comment
It is time to pay for home appreciation.
