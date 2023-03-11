Vacant county land on Swanson Avenue

Less than an acre of vacant county land lies on the 2200 block of Swanson Avenue, where it has remained closed to visitors in search of parking space. That could change, however, as Mohave County and Lake Havasu City officials enter negotiations for a possible lease agreement for the property.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu City Council will hold a special meeting next week to discuss the possibility of purchasing a county-owned lot in the downtown area that was once home to the Mohave County Senior Center in Havasu.

The 0.8 acre lot, located at 2223 Swanson Avenue just south of the intersection with Acoma Boulevard, has been the subject of discussions between Havasu and Mohave County for the past few months. In September, the county Board of Supervisors voted to explore a potential 5-year lease with the city for use of the property – with the idea that the city would put in a parking lot to serve the downtown area. Then on Dec. 5, the Board of Supervisors were told that Havasu had interest in purchasing the property rather than leasing it.

