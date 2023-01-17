The cost of many of the services that Lake Havasu City provides appear headed for a nearly-14% increase starting on March 1.
Last week the City Council voted 6-1 to introduce an ordinance updating the majority of fees for a wide variety of city services, increasing the prices by 13.85% to match the rise in the consumer price index since February 2021. Mayor Cal Sheehy was the only councilmember to vote against the ordinance.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that Havasu’s court fees, building fees, and utility rates are not included in the proposed ordinance because each has its own processes for setting rates. The council also agreed with staff’s recommendation to leave a handful of other fees unchanged – mostly fees charged by the Parks and Recreation Department and Havasu’s transportation services.
In recent years, Havasu’s fees have been updated every other year and were not scheduled to be revised until next year. But due to abnormally high inflation over the past year, the council directed city staff in November to bring back a proposal to revise the rates using the consumer price index.
Olsen explained to the council that every two or three years each city department conducts a detailed review of the services it provides for a fee. They note the amount of staff time and resources it takes to provide that service – on average – to come up with the cost. Olsen said the city’s fees and service charges are then set to recover a certain percentage of the cost to the city. She noted that many of the city’s fees are not set up to recover the full cost of providing the service – particularly those in parks and recreation.
Now that the ordinance has been introduced, it will return to City Council for adoption at its meeting on Jan. 24. If the council votes to adopt the revised rates, they will take effect on March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.