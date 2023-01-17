The cost of many of the services that Lake Havasu City provides appear headed for a nearly-14% increase starting on March 1.

Last week the City Council voted 6-1 to introduce an ordinance updating the majority of fees for a wide variety of city services, increasing the prices by 13.85% to match the rise in the consumer price index since February 2021. Mayor Cal Sheehy was the only councilmember to vote against the ordinance.

