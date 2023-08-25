Lake Havasu City might soon have a sister city down the Colorado River and across the border.
During the latest city council meeting, the council voted unanimously to adopt Rocky Point, Sonora, Mexico as a sister city.
City Attorney Kelly Garry said during the meeting that the city is interested in participating in the program, and the adoption of the resolution is the first step. The program is a long-term program partnership between two communities in different countries.
“The sister city relationship offers flexibility to form connections between communities that are mutually beneficial, and address issues that are most relevant for partners,” Garry said. “It takes on many forms and would be whatever is workable for both of the cities.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the Mexican Consulate based in Phoenix reached out to the city in June about the opportunity.
“They then came and met with me in person to talk about different opportunities with Sonora, and there were options but they wanted to find the one that had similar interests,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy also said the city has done something similar in the past, but this would be the newest iteration.
In 2002, a relationship was established between Lake Havasu City and Ciudad Guzman, Mexico.
The agenda item was initially part of the consent agenda to be approved with several other items but was removed by Council member Michele Lin for further discussion.
Part of the discussion among council members included the reason for the potential partnership.
“Both of us actually have some shared water relationships as well that would potentially be beneficial to us in the future as we go forward,” Sheehy said.
Garry said Lake Havasu City and Sonora are suggested to be sister cities because they share similar socioeconomic and cultural characteristics.
“Both cities have a robust tourist industry, with many outdoor activities and an abundance of natural beauty,” Garry said. “Both have similar populations and each hosts numerous events annually and also have colleges or universities within the city limits.”
The passing of the resolution is the first step in the process. The partnership will be discussed further before final adoption.
“Both cities have a robust tourist industry, with many outdoor activities” Rocky Point, MX = Cartel controlled drug (Fentanyl) smuggling with thousands of unvetted illegal migrants flooded across a non-existent international border. LHC = Weekend and holiday beach side “Bacchanal” parties, large fast boats and sometimes disorderly crowds. Sure let’s waste time and money exchanging pointless proclamations and dignitary visits proclaiming friendship and solidarity between cultures. (Unanimously Approved) Yeah, that’s the ticket! [thumbup][tongue][love][smile][wink] Deaton
By all means, let’s Sister City with Cartel Point. They could teach us how to get our body count up.
