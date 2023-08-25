Lake Havasu City might soon have a sister city down the Colorado River and across the border. 

During the latest city council meeting, the council voted unanimously to adopt Rocky Point, Sonora, Mexico as a sister city.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

“Both cities have a robust tourist industry, with many outdoor activities” Rocky Point, MX = Cartel controlled drug (Fentanyl) smuggling with thousands of unvetted illegal migrants flooded across a non-existent international border. LHC = Weekend and holiday beach side “Bacchanal” parties, large fast boats and sometimes disorderly crowds. Sure let’s waste time and money exchanging pointless proclamations and dignitary visits proclaiming friendship and solidarity between cultures. (Unanimously Approved) Yeah, that’s the ticket! [thumbup][tongue][love][smile][wink] Deaton

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

By all means, let’s Sister City with Cartel Point. They could teach us how to get our body count up.

