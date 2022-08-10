County emergency management officials are seeking to aid Community Emergency Response Teams in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, as both programs continue to develop disaster relief efforts in two of Mohave County’s largest municipalities.
Since 2005, the Mohave County Department of Emergency Management has maintained equipment trailers in each city, to be used by community CERT teams under a grant from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. According to Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, each community’s CERT disaster preparedness program has become more fully developed, with more direct management over those programs. Now, the cities could further improve their efforts next week, under a proposal to transfer ownership of those trailers to the cities themselves.
Under Steward’s proposal, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department will agree to maintain the equipment in good working order, and be ready for deployment in emergencies - even if those emergencies may take place beyond Havasu.
“It’s a great thing,” said Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Pete Pilafas on Tuesday. “It’s another resource for our CERT team to use.”
The Community Emergency Response Team is composed of trained volunteers, who assist firefighters and paramedics in responding to fires or other disasters.
“For CERT, it’s a place where they can store their equipment, and it’s available for special events that take place in Lake Havasu City,” Pilafas said. “It’s a great asset to make sure CERT has the necessary tools they need when they’re deployed.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on whether to approve the equipment’s transfer to Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.
If that transfer is approved, the Lake Havasu City Council may schedule a vote on whether to accept ownership of the equipment from the county.
