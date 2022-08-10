County emergency management officials are seeking to aid Community Emergency Response Teams in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, as both programs continue to develop disaster relief efforts in two of Mohave County’s largest municipalities.

Since 2005, the Mohave County Department of Emergency Management has maintained equipment trailers in each city, to be used by community CERT teams under a grant from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. According to Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, each community’s CERT disaster preparedness program has become more fully developed, with more direct management over those programs. Now, the cities could further improve their efforts next week, under a proposal to transfer ownership of those trailers to the cities themselves.

