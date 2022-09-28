The Lake Havasu City Fire Department is getting for a couple large federal grants totaling more than $4.25 million that will help the department boost its staffing and improve the health and safety of its fire stations.
Last week, the fire department received word that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved both Havasu’s application for the always-competitive Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, along with the city’s application for the Assistance to Firefighters grant.
“It’s exciting for the city and the fire department,” said Havasu Fire Chief Peter Pilafas. “This is going to allow us to really prepare for the future and the continuous growth that we are experiencing here in Havasu on the emergency medical side, the fire side, and public safety in general.”
The SAFER grant will provide a total of $4,102,575 for Havasu to hire 11 additional firefighter/EMTs to join the department. That money will fully fund the salary and all benefits for the additional employees for the next three years. There is no local match required with the SAFER grant, although Pilafas noted that the city will be responsible for paying for any additional equipment and training that the new hires will need. Havasu would also take on the cost of the salary and benefits to the extra employees after the grant money runs out in three years – if the city decides to keep them at that time.
Pilafas said the idea is to come up with a plan to maintain the extra staffing once the grant is complete.
“Grants are seed money,” he said. “We still have the ongoing cost for all of the projects that we have. Grants are great to get us going, but we still have the responsibility of the ongoing cost.”
The SAFER grants are not always easy to get, as applicants complete with other fire departments throughout the country. According to the press release, Lake Havasu City and Phoenix were the only two cities in Arizona that FEMA awarded SAFER grants to this year, as of Sept. 21.
Pilafas knows how competitive SAFER grants can be firsthand after the Havasu fire department unsuccessfully applied for the grant last year. But last year’s application from Havasu requested funding for six firefighter/EMTs, so the extra year ended up resulting in an additional five positions funded through the grant.
Pilafas said waiting the extra year for the grant to be approved was 100% worth it.
“I do believe that things happen for a reason,” Pilafas said. “This will allow us to have adequate staffing to meet the demands of the city and the growth that Havasu is experiencing.”
Pilafas said the 11 extra firefighters will allow the department to have 28 on duty in all three shifts. He said currently the department has two shifts with 24 firefighters and one with 25.
“It will help with reducing potential overtime, it will increase the staffing and potentially allow us to put in further resources like an additional medic unit or get another engine in service,” Pilafas said. “This is going to allow us to do some of the training that we need to do with the new staff while they are on duty, and still be able to service the city.”
Pilafas said he is planning to start the hiring process as soon as possible, and hopes to have the job openings posted on Oct. 3. Pilafas said the grant’s performance period starts in March 2023, but he could submit an amendment to get the grant going sooner if needed. Pilafas said ultimately he hopes to start bringing in the new employees sometime between January and March.
“It would be nice, logistically, to bring on all 11 at the same time,” Pilafas said. “But sometimes that is not going to be possible, so we might do it in two phases.”
Assistance to Firefighters grant
Havasu also received word that FEMA has awarded a $285,200 grant to the fire department for a project to improve the air quality inside the stations by capturing exhaust fumes from the department’s vehicles and removing them from the building.
“It is a system that directly hooks up to the exhaust pipe of our apparatus so it is capturing all of the exhaust fumes and getting it expelled through the roof,” Pilafas said.
Pilafas said the department’s current system is outdated, utilizing fans but without a way to actually capture the fumes from running vehicles.
“This is what the AFG is all about – assisting us in big projects that we have, with a priority for health and wellness of the workplace,” he said.
The Assistance to Firefighters grant requires a 10% local match, which means Lake Havasu City will have to chip in $28,520 for the project. Pilafas said the department already figured out all the specs and requirements for what will be needed at each station, and he hopes to have the project out for bids in the next couple weeks.
Going for grants
Since Pilafas became Havasu’s Fire Chief in April 2020, the Illinois native has put an emphasis on finding ways to pay for projects that the fire department needs without spending city tax money. Frequently, that means pursuing various grant opportunities – especially federal grants.
“We all pay federal taxes, so this process brings those funds back into Lake Havasu City for our needs – for our service demands and to make our firefighters safer,” Pilafas said. “The fire department doesn’t want to always put things on the local taxpayers. We are going after other funding sources, and we are achieving them.”
Over the last two and a half years since Pilafas took over, the department has received more than $5 million in federal and state grant money.
Although the SAFER grant is by far the largest grant Havasu has received during that time, it has also received a FEMA grant to purchase 11 thermal imaging cameras. The fire department also received $440,000 of the $800,000 in State Lake Improvement Fund grants awarded to Havasu last year (the rest went to the police department). Havasu has also received grants through the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to purchase hazmat equipment along with several grants from the Western Arizona Council of Emergency Medical Services.
“It is a team effort with the fire department and the city,” Pilafas said. “We are doing this for the city, and this takes some of that pressure off us from always having to ask for funding, because we are searching for other means to achieve that. We appreciate the City Council’s support for allowing us to do this, because we still have some investment with it too. But we are trying to look at different ways of funding projects and managing them.”
