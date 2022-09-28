pilafas

Fire Chief Peter Pilafas talks with students about what his role is at the Fire Department.

 Joey Postiglione/Today's News-Herald

The Lake Havasu City Fire Department is getting for a couple large federal grants totaling more than $4.25 million that will help the department boost its staffing and improve the health and safety of its fire stations.

Last week, the fire department received word that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved both Havasu’s application for the always-competitive Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, along with the city’s application for the Assistance to Firefighters grant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.