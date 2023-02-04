River Medical at Thunderbolt's career day

Brian Donaldson, paramedic with River Medical ambulance service, fields questions during this year’s Thunderbolt Middle School career day.

 David Louis/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu City Fire Department is working toward expanding its ambulance services by partnering with River Medical to reduce response times and provide more redundancy for emergency medical services within city limits. City officials say they expect the expansion to be revenue neutral thanks to equipment already in place, and grants the department has already received.

Based on initial conversations, it appears the City Council is ready to move forward with those plans.

