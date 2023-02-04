The Lake Havasu City Fire Department is working toward expanding its ambulance services by partnering with River Medical to reduce response times and provide more redundancy for emergency medical services within city limits. City officials say they expect the expansion to be revenue neutral thanks to equipment already in place, and grants the department has already received.
Based on initial conversations, it appears the City Council is ready to move forward with those plans.
Fire Chief Peter Pilafas brought up the possibility of expanding the department’s EMS capabilities back in March 2021, when the City Council agreed to purchase two used ambulances.
The fire department already has one ambulance staffed 24 hours a day at fire station one, located on the city hall campus. That ambulance serves strictly as a backup for River Medical, which is currently the sole ambulance provider in Lake Havasu City.
The fire department isn’t currently able to charge any passengers that it transports to the hospital. During the City Council planning session on Wednesday, Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Stello explained that Arizona law requires an ambulance service to have a “certificate of necessity” in order to charge for providing rides to the hospital.
River Medical currently holds the only “certificate of necessity” for the 43 square miles that make up Havasu’s city limits. That certificate also includes the entire region from Kingman and Peach Springs in the north, through Parker and Quartzite in the south – a total of roughly 87,000 square miles.
The fire department’s plan is to obtain a certificate of necessity for only Havasu’s city limits, which would allow it to ramp up its ambulance operations in conjunction with River Medical’s existing operation, and to start charging for the service.
Pilafas said the fire department has already been working with River Medical on these plans for quite some time, and said the ambulance service has written a letter of support for Havasu’s application for a certificate of necessity. Neither representatives from River Medical, nor its parent company American Medical Response, responded to requests for comment this week from Today’s News-Herald.
Pilafas said River Medical’s support, as the current certificate holder for the area, will likely be important to a successful application for a certificate of necessity for the fire department.
“During the process, interested parties will have the opportunity to intervene,” he said. “That is why we have our partnership with River Medical, and they have provided us with a support letter.”
Working with River Medical
The fire department’s plans draw upon the recently completed Lake Havasu City Fire Department Operational Study, that was presented to the City Council last week
Consultant AP Triton was asked to assess the feasibility of expanding the department’s ambulance services as part of the study. Triton’s report recommends that the city seek a certificate of necessity and expand its EMS operations.
Discussions during last week’s planning session focused on the addition of one ambulance to the one already running full time out of Station One. The fire department would then use its two ambulances in conjunction with River Medical’s ambulances to respond to calls throughout the city.
A second option, which was not explored further during the planning session, was to add two full time ambulances bringing the department’s total up to three. In that scenario, the fire department would take over as the primary ambulance provider within city limits, using River Medical as back up.
Pilafas said the department is pursuing option one, because their goal is to expand the service for residents -- providing redundancy and improving the service.
“Taking over the entire system, we would be back to where River Medical is right now as the sole provider,” Pilafas said. “With River Medical and us working together, it creates redundancy to provide a better level of service to the community. We didn’t ever want to take over from River Medical, we want to add additional services. Based on our call demand, our population density, and just the growth of our city, Havasu can handle two providers.”
Pilafas said with Lake Havasu City’s geographical isolation, the fire department doesn’t want to chase any partners away.
“We are trying to provide patient focused care for our residents,” he said. “Partnerships are so key to that, especially in isolated areas. We are not in the Valley where there are other fire departments and cities that are right next door to each other that can provide assistance immediately. Our closest neighbor for medical services is in Bullhead City.”
About the plans
Stello told the council that the fire department is hoping to be able to run a second ambulance unit out of fire station 2, at 2065 N. Kiowa Blvd. on the north side of town. The department’s ambulances in stations one and two would then team up with River Medical’s units – stationed at 415 El Camino Way just north of the English Village and 3343 Maricopa Ave. on the south side of town – to expand the available services and hopefully reduce response times.
Stello and Pilafas said they are putting together a public-private partnership with River Medical that fosters cooperation between the agencies and focuses on the patient. They said when any medical call comes in from within the city limits, the dispatcher will locate the closest available unit to send to the scene – no matter if they are a River Medical ambulance or a fire department unit.
“We want to add to the system so we can work with each other, and help each other out,” Pilafas said. “A great example was the accident a couple weeks ago on Highway 95. We had a multi-casualty incident that really taxed our resources, but we were able to assist River Medical with the transport because our unit was available, and we brought the other two up so we could have better coverage in other areas.”
Pilafas told the council that the city would use a non-profit model, with rates that would ultimately be set by the Department of Health Services as part of the process to obtain a certificate of necessity.
The fire department ambulances would only report to active emergency calls. Stello told the council that River Medical will still handle all interfaculty transports of patients in and out of Havasu.
According to the study, the public-private partnership between the fire department and River Medical is expected to result in response times of 4-6 minutes for about 80% of all calls, 10 minutes or less for 90% of calls, and less than 15 minutes for 98% of calls. Stello told the council River Medical currently responds to about 78% of calls within 15 minutes, throughout the entire service area that it covers.
Paying for the service
Stello told the council that there would normally be some startup costs associated with getting these ambulance services up and running, but the city already has the equipment needed to get started and available manpower thanks to the federal SAFER grant that was awarded to the city this fiscal year.
Pilafas said they used a third-party ambulance billing company that covers providers all along the Colorado River to estimate the revenues – based on a 60% recovery rate. The study found that the service should bring in enough to cover its own costs.
Pilafas said the proposal will eventually result in the need to purchase more ambulances, and hire more staff in the department’s EMS division.
Next steps
The fire department will be asking the City Council to approve its application for a certificate of necessity with a formal vote during the council’s next meeting on Feb. 14. The Arizona Department of Health Services is ultimately responsible for approving or denying the applications.
Pilafas said once the application is submitted, it will be reviewed by ADHS and the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma. He said each application undergoes vigorous review by the state, and he told the council that applications can take anywhere from 4 to 18 months before a final decision is made.
Pilafas said at the same time as the application is being reviewed, the city will be working with River Medical on a stipulated agreement that will lay out how both agencies will respond, how they will deploy their ambulance units, and how they are going to work together within the Lake Havasu City limits.
Pilafas said his department and River Medical have already agreed to a solid framework for what that agreement will look like.
“We have a draft stipulated agreement right now. We are just going back and forth to make sure it is fine-tuned,” he said.
Council discussion
Although the council did not take any formal votes during the planning session on Wednesday, many councilmembers expressed their support and excitement for the fire department’s plans.
“I fully support this,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “We build redundancy in everything that we do – in our IT infrastructure, in our water infrastructure – EMS should be no different. I thank you for your forward thinking, and for working together with our partner to bring this forward.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses also supported the fire department’s plans, saying that it seems to be well thought out.
“I also want to thank River Medical for their willingness to partner and their willingness to put the patients and the people first, because that is what it is ultimately about,” Moses said. “I really want to commend them, because not every company would do that. I really appreciate their partnership, and Havasu will be a better place because of it.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she was initially skeptical of the idea, but quickly warmed up to it after seeking input from a friend of hers in the ambulance industry.
“He wished he had this partnership with the city, at this level,” Campbell said. “His only recommendation was to always keep River Medical up front first. We come in an assist them in any way. That open communication will also help with getting funding and billing. He really believes that this is an awesome thing for our community. Thank you for bringing this to us. I was skeptical, but I got educated. I am excited to tell the rest of the community that this is such a positive thing.”
Councilmember Jeni Coke, who also works for Havasu Regional Medical Center, said she has been interested in this topic since Pilafas first brought it up more than a year ago. She said River Medical has been a great partner, but she appreciates the collaboration within the city limits due to the large area River Medical is responsible for.
“Minutes are life in some cases, so we appreciate all they do, appreciate the partnership with you guys, and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” Coke said.
Lane also said he supports the fire department’s plans.
“I’m for anything that really helps with patient care. If it saves one life, it’s worth $10 million,” he said.
