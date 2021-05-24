The Lake Havasu City Fire Department is looking to the future as many of its most experienced members plan to retire within the next five years.
Of the fire department’s 72 staff members, Fire Chief Peter Pilafas says as many as 15 – including battalion chiefs, captains, firefighters and at least one engineer, are expected to retire by 2026. Pilafas, who took leadership over the department last year, says he is now planning to develop a fire officer training program and internship program for future firefighters.
The Department will need Leaders
“We’re looking into many options for the next leaders of the fire department,” Pilafas said on Friday. “We’re currently offering leadership classes for all ranks. We want to host more training classes and bring outside instructors in to teach various management and leadership programs.”
Pilafas and his administration are now examining the cost of bringing new instructors to Havasu, as opposed to the more traditional approach of sending officers to California or Las Vegas to participate in classes. Doing so, he says, will ease the cost-burden on the city and make the experience more convenient for his staff.
“Over the next two years, one of my goals is to develop a fire officer training program and internship with the department,” Pilafas said. “We are going to invest in our employees and set them up for success through training and education.”
Challenges for Recruitment and Retention
According to Pilafas, finding new recruits to fill the fire department’s ranks may be easier said than done.
Last year, Pilafas says many qualified firefighters were reluctant to leave positions at other fire agencies due to unknown factors within the job market and pandemic economy. But even as the country emerges from the panic, Pilafas said other challenges remain.
Those challenges include the rising cost of living in Havasu, diminished supply of affordable housing and a shortage of local paramedics. Pilafas also says it is difficult to compete with municipalities such as Las Vegas and Phoenix, where salaries and benefits packages are often more attractive than those found in Lake Havasu City.
And Havasu isn’t alone in that respect, according to Pilafas, as many other fire departments face similar struggles in hiring qualified firefighters and paramedics to fill their ranks.
“Our goal is to invest in training and retention, but I can’t force everyone to stay in Havasu,” Pilafas said. “I treat staff with respect and I want people to be happy when they come to work … but we are in a remote community. They have to want to be here in Havasu, and now we’re trying to get people to come out here and work.”
Fire Department Expands its Reach for new Recruits
According to Pilafas, the fire department has also expanded recruitment efforts nationwide. The department also now requires only that new recruits have certification as trained paramedics. Recruits will receive training from the fire department itself for Firefighter I and II certification.
“We want paramedics,” Pilafas said. “I’ll train you to be a firefighter.”
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department is also reaching out to residents and local organizations to promote the department’s Fire and Emergency Medical Service Program. In the future, Pilafas hopes to develop partnerships with local organizations to offer scholarships for students to attend firefighter and paramedic training at Mohave Community College.
“If they know someone interested, or has questions about pursuing a career in the fire service, (residents and organizations) should direct them to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department,” Pilafas said.
According to Pilafas, prospective firefighters must be at least 18 years old, with a high school diploma or GED. Applicants must be in good physical condition, and have EMT or paramedic training – both of which are offered at Mohave Community College.
“We want people who have integrity,” Pilafas said. “They need to be physically fit … I think of them as occupational athletes. They need to be flexible and adaptable – they don’t know what kind of situation they’re going to get every day. They need to be dedicated, honest, good team players, have a good public image … and they need to be self-sacrificing.”
Developing a Local Candidate Pool
According to records from the Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development, more than half of the city’s 55,000 population is older than 50. And less than half of that population – about 22,185 residents – are members of the city’s labor force.
“At this time, we don’t think the candidate pool is strong for the firefighter/paramedics position in Havasu,” Pilafas said. “But we are going to attempt to make it better through oru high school and outreach programs.”
Pilafas says the department is developing a partnership with CTE/WAVE to start a fire service program at Lake Havasu High School.
“Our mission is to introduce young people to the rewarding career of fire and emergency medical services,” Pilafas said. “All aspects of firefighting and emergency medical services will be taught. All of this will be done in the hope that (students) will pursue a career in the fire service one day.”
Pilafas says the department will train students through classroom and practical exercise, and educate them on basic firefighting and EMT skills.
“At the very least we hope that all students will have a good time, learn something and share some great experiences,” Pilafas said.
