The Lake Havasu City Fire Department has been selected by the National Fire Protection Association to participate in the second phase of a pilot program to build a digital community risk assessment tool.
The city says the online dashboard allows community leaders to gain valuable insights and make decisions around fire prevention and other risk-reduction activities in their communities.
As a participant in the pilot program, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department will have free access to the dashboard, which includes customized maps, charts, graphs that illustrate each community’s risks and hazards across a variety of categories such as demographics, geography, building stock, economics, infrastructure, and event loss history.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.