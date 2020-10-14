Lake Havasu City is enlisting the help of the Chamber of Commerce to gauge the impact various tax increases would have on local businesses.
At budget work sessions this May, City Manager Jess Knudson highlighted the need for increased revenue for the city, as tax rates have held flat in recent years while the cost to provide services to the city has expanded along with the population. When the budget process kicked off in February the original intention was to identify a tax increase to boost revenue that could be implemented for this fiscal year, but as the coronavirus pandemic created financial turmoil for many local businesses those plans have been put on hold. The City Council did direct city staff to explore potential revenue sources with the possibility of implementation last in fiscal year 2020-21.
During the work session, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that Havasu’s property tax rate of 0.6718 is well below the state average of 1.277, the 2% city sales tax is 0.32% below the state average, and the bed tax is 0.15% above average. Olsen said staff’s recommendation was to consider a commercial lease tax, which she said “sticks out like a sore thumb” because Havasu is one of just three cities in the state without any commercial lease tax on the books. Olsen told the council at the time that the average commercial lease tax in Arizona is 2%.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowki said there is currently no timeline for when the issue will come back before the City Council for a public hearing. Right now the goal is to get some public feedback.
“The Chamber of Commerce is working on putting together a survey engaging the public and the business community - not just on the commercial lease tax but on all options,” Kozlowski said. “The commercial lease tax is just a small portion of what types of options we could move forward with along with a bed tax or a sales tax. All of those would be laid out on the table as we continue to move forward with that process.”
Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Krueger said Mayor Cal Sheehy reached out to the their help, and the Chamber is currently in the process of putting together a survey to gauge the impact of different tax increase on its members.
Although councilmembers have expressed support for a commercial lease tax in past discussions, Kozlowski said all options are still on the table.
“That process will go through interactions with the public and the business community as we try to determine what is best for Lake Havasu,” he said.
