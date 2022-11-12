The Lake Havasu City Council got the ball rolling on its plans to do extra - and more extensive – roadwork than its typical annual maintenance programs provide.

During its meeting Tuesday, the council hired Kimley Horn & Associates to design roadwork for the City Core Paving Project that focuses on the greater downtown area, and prepare bid documents for the project. The contract with Kimley Horn will pay $165,535.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.