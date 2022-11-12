The Lake Havasu City Council got the ball rolling on its plans to do extra - and more extensive – roadwork than its typical annual maintenance programs provide.
During its meeting Tuesday, the council hired Kimley Horn & Associates to design roadwork for the City Core Paving Project that focuses on the greater downtown area, and prepare bid documents for the project. The contract with Kimley Horn will pay $165,535.
The City Core Project will include McCulloch Boulevard from the London Bridge up to Smoketree, Smoketree Avenue from Swanson to Mesquite and Riviera Boulevard from Swanson to South Palo Verde. Havasu Project Manager Mike Wolfe told the council that the City Core project will include a mill and fill – similar to the work recently done on Main Street from Acoma to Smoketree – that removes the top few inches of pavement and replaces it with a fresh layer of hot mix asphalt.
“The mill and fill method of hot mix application has been considered the most economical spread of our paving funds - we get the biggest bang for our buck,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said the project will also include replacing 3,800 feet of old 8-inch water main that runs under those streets.
“We are replacing several thousand feet of water main as part of the program, so we won’t be putting hot mix over water mains that may not hold together very long,” Wolfe said.
The entire cost of the City Core project is expected to be $5,895,000, and the work is expected to start up next fall. But that is not the only road repairs in the works this year. Wolfe said staff has identified the 12 streets that are most in need of roadwork – which include all of the streets in the City Core Project – and has put together a proposal for how each of those roads could be repaired over the next couple years.
Wolfe told the council that design work is already in the works for a smaller project on industrial streets that is expected to kick off in the spring of 2023. Wolfe told the council those plans include similar mill and fill work with hot mix on Industrial Avenue from London Bridge Road to Kiowa, Kiowa Avenue from Ally 11 to Ally 13, and South Palo Verde from London Bridge Road to Lake Havasu Avenue. The work will also include replacing 700 feet of water main. Wolfe said the estimated cost of that work is $2,123,000.
Wolfe also noted that there is a 2022 Water main and Paving project in Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan that budgets a little more than $2 million to replace the water main on Lake Havasu Avenue between Kiowa and Acoma. The city is also planning to repave that entire stretch of road once the work on the water lines are completed. He told the council the estimated cost is $1,862,000.
In all, the City Council budgeted a total of $10 million from its general fund to pay for extra road repairs this Fiscal Year. Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that the city will still spend about $2 million for its annual road maintenance programs as well – such as crack seal, fog seal and chip seal.
Wolfe said staff has also put together a Priority Street Paving Program for additional hot mix mill and fill projects in 2024, if the council elects to continue to budget extra money for roadwork next year. The work in 2024 would include Lake Havasu Avenue from Acoma to Industrial, Lake Havasu Avenue from Willow to Mesquite, Mesquite Avenue from Lake Havasu Avenue to Acoma, and London Bridge Road from South Palo Verde to State Route 95. That project would also replace 4,100 feet of water main in those areas.
The estimated cost for all of those repairs is $7,864,000.
“We wanted to give the council the opportunity to keep the project going,” Wolfe said.
How the streets are chosen
Wolfe told the council that the city uses a nationally recognized five-part program to rate streets and prioritize them for maintenance and repairs. He said the pavement conditions on all of Havasu’s city streets are re-evaluated and rescored on an annual basis.
The criteria used include:
The street’s classification, such as a “major arterial” or a “local collector.”
How much traffic it receives.
The pavement condition index - using the National Pavement Rating System
The geographic area - whether the street is in an industrial, commercial, or residential location.
The current cost to preserve the road, looking at when preservation becomes uneconomical.
Councilmember Cameron Moses noted that the roads being repaired all seem to be major streets in town. He asked if there are other roads that are less traveled, but possibly in worse shape.
“There are other streets in the ‘failing’ category – no doubt. We have our hands full with that,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe explained that the City Core project scored as highly as it did because of the geographical area it is in, and the high amounts of traffic that use those roads each day. As for the less-traveled roads that are also failing, Wolfe said those would all be on the cities list of roads in need of work.
“Our plan in place is to continue to implement this priority array and assign the streets that are scoring those points,” Wolfe said. “Other than complete failure, that is something that we can look at a little more deeply – perhaps before we even do the 2024 program. But we need more money.”
SIDEBAR:
Roadwork in the plans
Lake Havasu City has budgeted an additional $10 million for road maintenance in the current Fiscal Year 2022-23 - over and above the typical annual maintenance that the city preforms.
Project Manager Mike Wolfe told the City Council on Tuesday that staff has identified roughly $15 million worth of high-priority road projects that they plan to split up over the next couple years. Each of the road projects would consist of a mill and fill – removing the top layer of pavement and laying down fresh hot mix asphalt – similar to the recent work done on Main Street from Acoma to Smoketree.
Below are the groups of projects and the associated streets that the city is planning to repair:
City Core Paving Project
When: Fall 2023
Estimated cost: $5,895,000
Where: - McCulloch Boulevard from the London Bridge to Smoketree
- Smoketree Avenue from Swanson to Mesquite
- Riviera Boulevard from Swanson to South Palo Verde
- The project will also include replacing 3,800 feet of 8-inch water main under those roads.
2022 Water main and Paving (CIP)
Estimated cost: $1,862,000
Where: - Lake Havasu Avenue from Kiowa to Acoma
- The 8-inch water main under the entire stretch of road will be replaced
Industrial Streets
When: Spring 2023
Estimated cost: $2,123,000
Where: - Industrial Avenue from London Bridge Road to Kiowa
- Kiowa Avenue from Ally 11 to Ally 13
- South Palo Verde from London Bridge Road to Lake Havasu Avenue
- The project will also include replacing 700 feet of 8-inch water main under those roads.
Priority Street Paving Program
When: 2024
Estimated cost: $7,864,000
Where: - Lake Havasu Avenue from Acoma to Industrial
- Lake Havasu Avenue from Willow to Mesquite
- Mesquite Avenue from Lake Havasu Avenue to Acoma
- London Bridge Road from South Palo Verde to State Route 95
- The project will also include replacing 4,100 feet of 8-inch water main under those roads.
