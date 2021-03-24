Recent mass shootings and talk of gun control legislation has been good for business for gun retailers in Lake Havasu City.
Since the two shootings in Georgia and Colorado that killed a combined 18 people, the national conversation has once again turned to gun control. President Joe Biden joined other Capitol Hill Democrats this week in calling for an assault rifle ban and the closure of background check loopholes. And on Wednesday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that restrictions on carrying guns in public do not violate the Second Amendment.
Customers are responding to the headlines by buying up firearms.
But the truth is, sales have been up for months — since the November election, according to Sam’s Shooter Emporium owner Sam Scarmardo.
“I would have to say that business here has been up 120 to 130 percent since before the election,” he said.
High profile shootings, like the events in Boulder, Colo., and Atlanta, tend to result in higher sales because of fears over gun control, he said. It’s also true when Democrats are in control in Washington, he says.
Sam’s Shooter Emporium isn’t the only gun store in Havasu that has experienced an uptick in business. Eric Meron of Havasu Guns says his business is up by at least 30 percent.
“It started maintaining a little bit until two days ago with the shooting,” he said.
While gun sales are on the rise, both Meron and Scarmardo say that ammunition is their most in-demand product and that’s been the case for over a year.
“People are buying more ammo then they need right now too,” Meron said. “There is really no ammo shortage, if everyone would stop buying stuff they don’t need, it would probably catch up. But people are buying way more then they need like they think it is going to be currency.”
Meron says that people started buying up bullets around the same time that they were buying up toilet paper at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Meron the value of ammo has tripled in just one year with a box of 9mm ammo going from $15 a box to $45 a box.
Online prices can go as high as 60 dollars and it has gotten to the point that stores have had to limit customers to one box of ammo per purchase.
For customers, the artificial ammo shortage has been a point of frustration.
“I have always liked to buy ammo just to have. It would be nice to buy now but there is nothing to buy,” said Rhead McMeans, a customer at Sam’s Shooter Emporium said. “My sons like to shoot their .22s, we got a bunch of .22 ammo, but we don’t want them to start blowing through it before we can replace it.”
While the recent shootings have played a role in the increase of business, both Meron and Scarmardo believe other factors are driving sales.
“With the pandemic, the rioting and the election year, it is the perfect storm,” Meron said.
Here is exactly what happens after the Boulder massacre –
1 The NRA announces President Biden – the man elected by the American people to replace a Russian sycophant – is coming for your guns. BTW, they said the same ting about Carter, Clinton and Obama.
2 Stupid people believe this lie and buy more guns.
3 Gun manufacturers make massive profits after yet another massacre
4 Repeat
