Lake Havasu City’s Water Conservation Plan, last updated in 2020, already lays out a “tool box” with five options the city has to address future shortages. The action plan that the city eventually adopts will use some or all of those options to fit within any reduced water allocations in the future.
According to city water consultant Doyle Wilson, the five tools are ordered from least expensive to most expensive, starting with voluntary water conservation measures.
1. Voluntary conservation measures
The water conservation plan lists education on water conservation measures, education about the city’s short and long term water situation, and rebates for water conserving devices among potential voluntary measures.
2. Mandatory water conservation measures
The second tool is mandatory water conservation measures. The Water Conservation Plan says the focus of such measures would be non-essential use like irrigation and water waste, and could be applied to residential or non-residential use.
According to the Water Conservation Plan such a special rate system would need to still be based on revenue/cost delivery ratios of providing water service.
4. Make use of alternative water sources
Wilson says Havasu has access to about 120,000 acre feet of water stored up in the Phoenix area through the Arizona Water Banking Authority for use during a wet water shortage. He said the water would be pumped out and sold locally in the Phoenix metro area, and Havasu would be able to pump a corresponding amount of water from the river.
Water would be allocated to each customer based on the desired water percentage reduction needed to meet the shortage. The Water Conservation Plan said such rationing would need to be equitable among users, and rations may be adjusted to make sure that goals are being met.
