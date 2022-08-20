Lake Havasu City’s Water Conservation Plan, last updated in 2020, already lays out a “tool box” with five options the city has to address future shortages. The action plan that the city eventually adopts will use some or all of those options to fit within any reduced water allocations in the future.

According to city water consultant Doyle Wilson, the five tools are ordered from least expensive to most expensive, starting with voluntary water conservation measures.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.