Lake Havasu City announced Wednesday the the selection of Jeff Thuneman as the city’s new Development Services Department director.
Thuneman takes over for Stuart Schmeling, who is retiring Friday after a 22-year career with Lake Havasu City.
City Manager Jess Knudson said Thuneman’s education, experience and work ethic make him a good fit for the community. “His ... passion for serving residents is impressive and I expect great things from Mr. Thuneman,” Knudson said.
Thuneman started with the city in 2002 as a plans examiner and earned a position as a building official in 2013. He is currently listed as the building division manager for the city. The building division manages all the building permit review and construction activity for the city.
