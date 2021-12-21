Lake Havasu City offices are closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday and Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 for the New Year’s Day holiday. The Aquatic Center and Havasu Mobility services are unavailable. Police and Fire Department services are unaffected, however administrative offices are closed. All City offices resume normal schedules on Monday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 3, following the New Year’s Day holiday. Trash and recycling services are not impacted.
