Lake Havasu City joined in with the rest of the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Havasu will be forever linked to the United Kingdom thanks to the iconic London Bridge’s relocation to the city 50 years ago - before Havasu officially incorporated - after it spanned the Thames River in London for more than a century. Within hours of the announcement of the Queen’s death, the city lowered the English flags that fly over the London Bridge in Havasu to half staff in mourning. Later, President Joe Biden ordered US flags also be lowered to half staff until Queen Elizabeth’s burial, as a mark of respect for the memory of the now-former queen.

