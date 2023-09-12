Community leaders, first responders, and residents gathered at London Bridge Beach on Monday to honor those who died during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremony was also streamed live to schools across Lake Havasu City. The city worked with the Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent, Rebecca Stone, to make it possible.
During the rededication ceremony, different groups performed the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a prayer.
There were also song performances by two schools. The Thunderbolt Middle School Chorus sang "America the Beautiful," and the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School sang "God Bless America."
Mayor Cal Sheehy gave a speech during the ceremony. Sheehy shared his story about where he was on 9/11 and thanked first responders for their dedication to Lake Havasu City. He also addressed the students watching from school.
“To our students, thank you for joining us today, I ask you with open minds and open hearts to listen to today’s reflection of tragic events and experience the tradition of our country,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy said while his words are the same in tradition, they are geared more toward the students to emphasize how the country came together on Sept. 12 to remember and never forget.
“Although students may learn about this in school, we have a responsibility to share our personal stories with each other, and the impact of the attack on all of our children, and our grandchildren,” Sheehy said.
Magistrate of the Veteran’s Court Mitchell Kalauli also gave a speech.
“Is it what we do and say today that honors their memory, or is it what we do and say tomorrow and in the days, and years, and weeks to come?” Kalauli said.
Division Fire Chief Peter Pilafas and Engineer Mark Martz also performed the Bell Ceremony, and the Marine Corp League demonstrated the folding of the flag and what each fold means.
“When a firefighter had died in the line of duty, paying the supreme sacrifice, it was the mournful toll of the bell that solely announced the comrades passing,” Pilafas said. “We utilize this tradition as a symbol, which represents the honor and respect of those who have given so much, and have served so well.”
A wreath was also placed by the flag poles at the beach by two Gold Star Moms who have lost children in their service to the United States.
The ceremony was concluded with a rifle salute by members of the Marine Corps League and a performance of Taps.
