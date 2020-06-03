Lake Havasu City has no plans to issue bonds for any current or future projects but according to one brokerage and investment banking firm Havasu’s conservative financial approach over the last few years has left it in good shape, should the city ever need to.
At the City Council meeting on May 26 Mark Reader, the marketing director for the brokerage and investment banking firm Stifel Nicolaus Company, Inc.’s Phoenix office, was on hand to present information on an unrelated topic but decided to wrap up his presentation with a look at Havasu’s credit and going over financing options available to cities for large-scale capital improvement projects.
City Manager Jess Knudson told Today’s News-Herald that the city is not considering using bonds to finance any projects currently in the works, or projects that have been identified for the future.
Reader said he has worked with Lake Havasu City multiple times in the past, including assisting with the $245 million bond the city sold in 2015 to restructure wastewater debt incurred when the city first installed the sewer system in the early 2000s. He said in that instance, the city took a loan from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority that was backed up by a general obligation bond that Reader said has never been triggered due to the city’s exceptional payment history.
Reader said that bond currently has a AA- rating, and said the city would be an attractive option for investors – which would lead to a good rate for the city -- if it were decide to sell of bonds today.
“My guess is you’re a AA- Standard & Poor’s rated city with a general obligation bond sale,” Reader said.
Readers briefly explained each of the types of bonds that are available for a city for capital improvements if it doesn’t have enough cash on hand to pay for it. Those options include general obligation bonds, water utility revenue bonds, WIFA loans, excise tax revenue bonds and improvement districts.
He also explained that each Arizona city is allowed a bonding capacity of 26 percent of its full cash assessed value. Stifel Nicolaus calculated Havasu’s full cash value at about $1.03 billion. Reader said Lake Havasu City currently has $108,311,200 in outstanding bonds, leaving it with almost $160 million in total bonding capacity. Up to $98 million of that capacity would be available for water, sewer, light, parks, transportation, or public safety projects.
